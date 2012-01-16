Q & A: Sebastian Professional Visionary Chrissie Miller

You’re probably already familiar with Downtown designer Chrissie Miller, who also is a DJ, girl-about-town, daughter to superstar astrologist Susan Miller, co-owner of LES boutique 143 Ludlow and the brains behind clothing label Sophomore.

With all of this on her rsum, it’s no surprise that Sebastian Professional and StyleCaster recruited her to be part of our upcoming “Infinite Possibilities” cover story. Alongside the 6 lucky winners from the “Infinite Possibilities” challenge we held back this past summer and the 5 other Sebastian Professional Visionaries, the amazing editorial spread was shot by NYC fashion photographer Nicholas Routzen and will be featured right here on StyleCaster later this month.

You’ll also be able to check out the full cover story in the pages of StyleCaster favorite NYLON magazine in their upcoming February issue.

We caught up with Miss Miller after the shoot to find out a few details about herself, including what tunes she’s currently digging at the moment, her favorite fashion labels and which celebrity hairstyle she is currently crushing on.

What is your favorite Sebastian Professional product and why?

I like the Sebastian Professional Whipped Crme. My hair is straight so it’s nice to have the option to make it look wavy once in a while, and the Whipped Crme does that for me!

What kind of music are you currently listening to?

Because I have been DJing so often, I have been looking for new music to play out at night. Before I go, I check my sister Diana’s blog and find new music!

Who are your favorite fashion designers or brands and why?

I love Opening Ceremony, Isabel Marant and Proenza Schouler. I love those brands because they allow for a range of personal style. You can mix their pieces with anything in your closet and make it your own.

Tell us about the last good party you went to.

It was for my store opening! 143 Ludlow in New York. It’s our first store, and it was exciting to show our friends all the hard work we put into it.

Which celebrity hairstyles are you digging at the moment?

I am really digging Lana Del Rey‘s style. I love her music as well.

What was the last concert you went to?

I saw Radiohead at Roseland. It was life changing! I am a huge fan.

How would you describe your own personal style, from head to toe?

Vintage Levi’s, Sophomore T-shirt, Lindsey Thornburg cloak and Madison Harding boots. Dressing down always makes me feel more comfortable.

Tell us about the worst haircut or hairstyle you ever had.

I am pretty lucky, my hair is so easy to cut, so I don’t think I have ever had a bad hair cut. Unless, when I have tried to cut it myself!

What is your ultimate party jam, meaning the one song you have to dance to when you hear it come on?

Rolling Stones’ “Miss You”.