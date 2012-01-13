Q & A: Sebastian Professional Visionary Bon Duke

Brooklyn-based photographer and director Bon Duke has become a well-known name here at the StyleCaster office. You might even be familiar with some of Bon’s short films and editorials, including fashion films that have debuted exclusively right here on the site, like Jive! Jive! Jive! and Breaking Bread, plus cover stories “Creeper”and “Preppy Pastels”.

And did we mention that he has managed to do all this before reaching the age of 25? Yup, it’s true!

We sat down with Bon after we shot the creative youngster for the upcoming Sebastian Professional & StyleCaster “Infinite Possibilities” cover story back in October. Alongside the 6 lucky winners from the “Infinite Possibilities” challenge we held back this past summer and the 5 other Sebastian Professional Visionaries, the amazing editorial spread was shot by NYC fashion photographer Nicholas Routzen and will be featured right here on StyleCaster later this month.

You’ll also be able to check out the full cover story in the pages of StyleCaster favorite NYLON magazine in their upcoming February issue.

To find out more about this young up-and-comer, check out our interview with Bon down below!

What is your favorite Sebastian Professional product and why?

Matte puttyeasy and lets me have all the control.

What kind of music are you currently listening to?

Holy Ghost!

Who are your favorite fashion designers or brands and why?

Rick Owens, A.P.C., Helmut Lang, Public School and Surface to Air. All pay attention to quality and details in the garments.

Tell us about the last good party you went to.

Phillip Lim 3.1 after party with Rev Run.

If you could hop on an airplane this very second, where would you go and why?

Istanbul, Turkeythe growing culture and youth.

How would you describe your own personal style, from head to toe?

White tee, black or blue jeans, my rings and a leather jacket.

Who is the best dressed cartoon character of all time and why?

Tin Tin, he has my hair.

What’s one hairstyle faux pas that you secretly love?

Morning hair.

Tell us about the worst haircut or hairstyle you ever had.

The bowl cut.

What is your ultimate party jam, meaning the one song you have to dance to when you hear it come on?

Mr. Vegas “Heads High”.