Purity Ring’s ‘Belispeak’ Gives Us The Electro Chills

Back in January, “Ungirthed,” Purity Ring‘s debut track, tantalized us with its awkwardly pointed synths, dubstep-like beats, and childish, alternative vocals. Though the duo, Megan James (a vocalist and trained pianist) and Corrin Roddick (former member of Gobble Gobble) are prolific musicians outside of Purity Ring, they have been expertly frugal with their releases.

“Belispeak” is the third song released in the band’s seven-month existence. In an interview with Pitchfork, Roddick said, “When you are releasing a constant stream of music, it can cheapen the workwe want each song to linger with people.”

And they have certainly lingered for me. Each song explores a soundscape of swelling bass beats, accented high synths, and James’ distant voice that slithers smoothly in between it all. Though the songs all use similar elements, “Belispeak” seems just as fresh and original as the debut “Ungirthed” that kicked off the whole musical shebang. This latest track has a slightly more serious and haunting feel to it, especially with James’ lyrics that portray disturbed childhood images with words like “my little belly” and “little legs.”

“I’ve been unruly in my dreams and with my speech,” she says, continuing with, “Drill little holes into my eyelids that I might see you when I sleep.” It’s creepy but powerful stuff, especially coming from inside Roddick’s huge wall of sound.

“Belispeak” is to be featured on an upcoming album with Canadian chillwavers Braids in October via Fat Possum. But, you can download the track right now for free here!