Prada’s Hot Rod Heels Make The Swankiest Self-Defense Shoes

High fashion meets self-defense in fashion photographer Nick Knight‘s latest fashion film that stars Lara Stone in a few hot-off-the-runway looks, a rando attacker with a knife and a handful of kick-ass Krav Maga moves.

If you aren’t familiar with Krav Maga, it’s the self-defense system used by the Israeli Defense Forces and only someone like model Lara Stone could actually make those moves look…well, pretty.

It probably also helps that Lara Stone was styled in these videos by none other than Carine Roitfeld, who pulled pieces from the likes of Givenchy, Ralph Lauren, Chanel, Balenciaga, Rick Owens and Louis Vuitton for the shoot.

Carine’s self-defense shoe of choice for the fashion film seems to be a pair of hot-rod heels from Prada‘s 50s-inspired spring/summer 2012 collection (similar to the one in the photo above). I guess nothing beats a pair of wedges when you’re getting mugged.

Check out the fashion film from Nick Knight down below and be sure to head over to the showSTUDIO website to learn each set of moves that are demonstrated by Lara so you can protect yourself (and your expensive clothes) from knife-carrying chaps that have a preference for Givenchy jackets, J. Brand jeans and Sergio Rossi shoes’cause you know, that’s what ruffians like to wear these days, of course.