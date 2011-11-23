Portlandia Is Bringing The Dream Of The 90s To Your Hometown

If you’ve been itching to get your Portlandia fix back, fear not my friends!

IFC’s sketch comedy show featuring Saturday Night Live‘s Fred Amisen and Carrie Brownstein from former indie band Sleater-Kinney will be taking their hilarious antics on a six-city tour, kicking off next month in good ol’ Portland.

The live show will feature anecdotes about the TV show itself as well as musical performances and preview clips from the second season of Portlandia.

Let’s just hope you don’t walk away from their live show with the urge to put a bird on everything you ownand we mean everything.

See if Portlandia is coming to a town near you, and check out one of our favorite clips down below:

Portlandia tour:

Dec. 27 – Portland, OR @ Hollywood Theater

Dec. 28 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox

Dec. 30 – San Francisco, CA @ Mezzanine

Jan. 17 – Los Angeles, CA @ Echoplex

Jan. 18 – Chicago, IL @ The Hideout (Sold Out)

Jan. 20 – Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg (Sold Out)

Jan. 21 – New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom

[via SPIN]