Pop Quiz: A Pair Of McQueen Shoes Or 1,033 Cups Of Coffee?

What is it about the holiday season that makes some shoppers just want to splurge like crazy? Maybe it’s the bombardment of department store advertisements just about everywhere to holiday sales (what’s up Black Friday?) to deciding to convince yourself that you need to get that over-the-top, designer gift for yourself since it’s the holiday season after allthere just always seems to be this unknown power that brings savvy shoppers and their wallets to their knees.

Case in point: An e-mail appeared in my inbox that featured an image of one of the most picture-perfect shoes I have ever seen in my life. The shoes were a pair of the White Armour Wedge Show Shoe from Alexander McQueen, and it was indeed love at first sight. Except when I looked over at the price tag on these bad boys, my heart sunk with sadness. At $4,445 a pair, I knew there was no chance that I’d ever get to own this fabulous footwear unless maybe I fell into a spell of temporary insanity.

With that much money, it makes you wonder what else you could spend and get with that chunk of change? Take care of a few months worth of rent? Go on a dream vacation? Or how about 1,033 grande-sized lattes (which cost $4.30 each after tax here in NYC) from Starbucks?

It’s no secret that we’re big caffeine addicts here at StyleCaster, especially when we have two coffee shops (one of them being a Starbucks) right outside of our office (literally).

So, we want to know if you would shelve out the cash for these amazing Alexander McQueen wedged shoes or invest the cash in 1,033 orders of grande lattes from Starbucks (which covers over two-and-a-half years of a daily cup of joe)?

Let us know in the poll below!