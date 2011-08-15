Playboy DJ Jeremie Khlat’s Parisian Playlist: Music Mixers

A staple on the Parisian nightlife scenes, Jeremie Khlat is a man that wears many, many stylish hats.

A former contributor for the chic Jalouse magazine and creative director for uber trendy joint ChaCha Club in Paris, Jeremie is now the resident DJ at the infamous Le Montana nightclub in the French capital. The club, which was reopened back in 2009, is owned to nightlife impresarios Andr Saraiva, also known as graffiti artist Mr. A, and Purple Diary magazine co-founder, Olivier Zahm.

He has DJed for a number of fashionable parties, including exclusive soires for Chanel, Dior, Vivienne Westwood, Gareth Pugh, Henrik Vibskov, PonyStep, Quentin Tarantino, Grace Jones and Kate Moss. Not only does he spin the 1’s and 2’s in the City of Lights, he also frequently makes transatlantic trips to NYC to spins at some of the hottest venues in town, including Madame Wong’s, Le Bain, Jane Hotel and Kenmare.

With his ears tuned to the latest beats on both sides of the Atlantic, who else would be able to provide a quite excellent playlist that’s perfect for any night out in the romantic French capital? Or if you’re not going to be heading on an Air France flight anytime soon, at least you can listen to the playlist below to feel like you’re in Paris, from the comfort of your own home!

Adele “Set Fire To The Rain (Plastic Plates Remix)”



Boris Vian “Fais Moi Mal Johnny”



Bunny Holiday & Pop Levi “Teach Me How To Bunny”



Thomas Tantrum “Sleep (RAC Remix)”



Alex Winston “Sister Wife (Star Slinger Remix)”



Phoenix “Consolation Prizes”



Sky Ferreira “Stand Back”



Glenn Miller “In The Mood”



New Order “Temptation”



Au Revoir Simone “Tell Me (Clock Opera Remix)”