Planking is the New Trend for Models, Replaces the Unibrow

Planking is the act of posing as a stiff, hardwood board in an ill-fitting context of a candid photograph. As far as popular internet memes go these days, planking seems to be all the rage!

I guess it was just only a matter of time that this meme trend would finally reach the cutting-edge tastemakers of the fashion world. Thanks to the folks at New York-based online magazine DIS, they’ve recruited photographer David Toro to round up some models in the fall season’s latest duds to plank around the New York metro area.

And from what I can tell, the final looks seemed to turn out alright…I think?

The downside of using planking in a photoshoot is that the act is traditionally done while facing straight down at the ground, as demonstrated by a few models in this editorial piece. So, it’s a bit hard to tell what’s going on with some of these gals and their outfits, thanks to their backs and sides to the cameras, plus the emotionless faces…though I guess the latter isn’t all that unusual.

But honestly, I give big snaps up to DIS for making a smart move by creating the world’s first planking fashion editorial. Come this upcoming New York Fashion Week season, I better see all you models plank the runway!

[All images from DIS]