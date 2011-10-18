Photog Nick Knight Debuts Lady Gaga’s Monster Tour Films

Earlier this month, famed fashion photographer Nick Knight debuted a series of short films that he worked on along with director Ruth Hogben for Lady Gaga‘s Monster Ball Tour from back in 2009.

First premiering on Knight’s SHOWstudio website, one of the first original destinations on the web to host fashion films, the videos are now also available through the site’s YouTube Channel.

The set of films which were used during Gaga’s epic live concert performances feature the one and only in some extreme haute couture outfits (a.k.a. her everyday work attire), posing and twitching around to some very catchy soundtracks.

The one short piece of cinematic awesomness that sticks out the most is the Manifesto of Little Monsters, where you only see Lady G modeling in some intense headwear while listening to the “manifesto” being read aloud by Gaga herself.

Be sure to check out a few of our favorite clips from Nick Knight and company below!