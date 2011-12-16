Party Girl’s Guide To The Weekend: NYC, Philly, LA & Seattle

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 16th

New York – Break out the camo and the rest of your late 90s gear you bought from a Delia’s catalog to head out to Brooklyn for GHE20G0TH1K. Join Venus X (pictured above) and crew for a musical mind melt this Friday and Saturday night.

GHE20G0TH1K presents 2NIGHT CAMO CHRISTMAS RAVE

Friday & Saturday locations TBA

10 PM – 5 AM

$10 before Midnight or in advance; $15 after

Tacoma, WA – Catch one of the best concert line-ups of the year by heading out to the Tacoma Dome tonight to see the masters of the game Jay-Z and Kanye West be awesomely epic. Don’t forget to snag a concert T-shirt toothose are sure going to turn into a collector’s item one day.

Jay-Z & Kanye West: Watch The Throne

Tacoma Dome

2727 East D Street

Tacoma, WA 98421

Doors at 6:30 PM

Tickets available from $49.50 to $199.50 via Ticketmaster

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 17th

New York – Our homegirl Ilirjana‘s weekly Saturday party always features the latest underground act from the local indie rock scene along with a handful of part-time DJs/full-time musicians on board to spin alternative rock jams throughout the night. Plus if you’re into boys from Brooklyn, then you’ll definitely want to swing by.

Live From Tribeca

Tribeca Grand Hotel

Church Street at White St.

New York, NY

11 PM – Close

Free with RSVP: events@grandlifenyc.com

Philadelphia – If you’re a regular reader of the “Party Girl’s Guide To The Weekend” posts here on StyleCaster, then you probably already know that were avid fans of the monthly rager known as Making Time. This Saturday, come check out one of the best parties in Philadelphia to see Spank Rock perform live. Plus, the cover is only $2!

Making Time

Voyeur

1221 St. James Street

Philadelphia, PA

9 PM – 3:30 AM

SUNDAY, DECEMBER 18th

New York – Get some post-brunch holiday shopping on at the Kaleidoscope Holiday Sale at The Bowery Hotel this Sunday. The sale will feature a bunch of local and independent designers like Annabelle by Anna McCraney,Lucky Fish, Mar Y Sol, Sugarhigh + Lovestoned, Tracey Tanner, Vega, Verre New York, The Wild Unknown and Wowch.

Kaleidoscope Holiday Sale

The Bowery Hotel

2nd Floor Terrace (entrance on Bowery)

335 Bowery

11 AM – 7 PM

Los Angeles – Check out the amazingly beautiful dresses designed by Rodarte sisters Kate and Laura Mulleavy that were heavily inspired by Italian art this weekend at LACMA. Heck, maybe you’ll even get inspired to design and create your own holiday dresses this season!

RODARTE: Fra Angelico Collection

Los Angeles County Museum of Art

5905 Wilshire Boulevard

Los Angeles, CA

December 17February 5