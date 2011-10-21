Party Girl’s Guide To The Weekend: NYC, Philadelphia & Miami

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 21st

Philadelphia – Need two reasons to celebrate the end of the work week? How about awesome indie bands The Rapture and Metronomy. Luckily, the two are performing tonight at monthly dance rager Making Time at Voyeur. Trust me when I say you definetely don’t want to miss this epic shindig!

Making Time with The Rapture and Metronomy

Voyeur

1221 St. James Street

Philadlephia, PA

9 PM – 4 AM

$15

New York – Celebrate the near end of this year’s CMJ Music Marathon in the East Village tonight by dancing to some Canadian disco-punk and tunes curated by music blogger that reviews reviews by mega-music blog Pitchfork. The duo is an interesting combo to say the least, which is all the more reason to swing by Bedlam.

Skinny Bitches CMJ Edition with ColeCo, Pitchfork Reviews Reviews & TC MEGGS

Bedlam

40 Avenue C

New York, NY

10 PM – 4 AM

Free with RSVP: http://borurl.com/skinnybitch



SATURDAY, OCTOBER 22nd

New York – If you can’t make it down to Philadelphia on Friday night, then fear not my fellow New Yorkers! The Making Time crew will be jumping on the Amtrak train the next day and heading to our hometown to bring their popular Philly party to Le Bain at The Standard Hotel on Saturday. Since it’s also CMJ this week, they’ll be bringing along StyleCaster favorite Twin Shadow to rock out with them in the city’s Meatpacking District.

Urban Outfitters Presents The Making Time Mission To NYC

Le Bain at The Standard Hotel

848 Washington Street

New York, NY

10 PM – 4 AM

Miami – Miami’s eclectic art district is throwing their inaugural Wynwood Art Fair this weekend, which will be an interactive street fair for everyone (to be read as: not just for snooty art folks)! Exhibition booths will be lined along the streets in the Wynwood Arts District along with yummy ethnic food vendors to check out. Be sure to keep an eye out for a super kawaii installation from Miami-based art collective FriendsWithYou.

Wynwood Art Fair

Wynwood Arts District (Off NW 6th Avenue, between 23rd and 29th Streets)

Miami, FL

Friday October 21, 10 AM – 6 PM

Saturday October 22, 2011, 10 AM – 6 PM

Sunday October 23, 2011, 10 AM – 6 PM

General admission will be $10 per person; children under 10 free.

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 23rd

New York – The city’s favorite female drag queen known as Ladyfag will be hosting a flea-market-esque event, where some of New York’s brightest downtown darlings will be selling their own fashionable goods that came fresh out of their closets! Get ready to peruse some one-of-a-kind items, enjoy some daytime cocktails and listen to tunes by DJs Michael Magnan, Telfar, Michael T. and Todd Pendu.

Ladyfag Presents POP SOUK

Hiro Ballroom

88 9th Avenue

New York, NY

12 PM – 6 PM