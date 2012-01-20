Party Girl’s Guide To The Weekend: NYC, Los Angeles & Paris

FRIDAY, JANUARY 20TH

New York – If you’re looking for an (almost) attitude-free dance party tonight, head to the top of The Standard hotel tonight to sweat it up with our friends from record label Throne of Blood. Good times are sure to be had!

Le Bain Presents A THRONE OF BLOOD X TURBO RECORDINGS Party

Le Bain

The Standard Hotel

444 W 13th Street

New York, NY

11 PM – 4 AM

SATURDAY, JANUARY 21ST

Paris – Remember those This is New York parties GrandLife’s Steven Rojas talked to us about back in October? Well, come this Saturday, if you happen to be in Paris for Men’s Fashion Week, be sure to head to Le Baron to party with the Grandlife crew, Mike Nouveau and Japanster along with a slew of chic Parisians.

GrandLife Hotels, Illesteva & Seven NY Present This is New York

Le Baron

6 Avenue Marceau

Paris 75008

11 PM – Late

RSVP at events@grandlifenyc.com

SUNDAY, JANUARY 22ND

Los Angeles – What’s not to love about Theophilus London? His songs are slick as hell, he’s one heck of a sharp dresser and we have to admit, he’s a total babe. Fortunately for you folks out West, you can catch him in action on stage at the El Rey on Sunday. It’s London or bust, folks!

Theophilus London with K. Flay

El Rey Theatre

5515 Wilshire Boulevard

Los Angeles, CA

8 PM