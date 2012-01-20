Party Girl’s Guide To The Weekend: NYC, Los Angeles & Paris

FRIDAY, JANUARY 20TH
New York – If you’re looking for an (almost) attitude-free dance party tonight, head to the top of The Standard hotel tonight to sweat it up with our friends from record label Throne of Blood. Good times are sure to be had!
Le Bain Presents A THRONE OF BLOOD X TURBO RECORDINGS Party
Le Bain
The Standard Hotel
444 W 13th Street
New York, NY
11 PM – 4 AM
SATURDAY, JANUARY 21ST
Paris – Remember those This is New York parties GrandLife’s Steven Rojas talked to us about back in October? Well, come this Saturday, if you happen to be in Paris for Men’s Fashion Week, be sure to head to Le Baron to party with the Grandlife crew, Mike Nouveau and Japanster along with a slew of chic Parisians.
GrandLife Hotels, Illesteva & Seven NY Present This is New York
Le Baron
6 Avenue Marceau
Paris 75008
11 PM – Late
RSVP at events@grandlifenyc.com
SUNDAY, JANUARY 22ND
Los Angeles – What’s not to love about Theophilus London? His songs are slick as hell, he’s one heck of a sharp dresser and we have to admit, he’s a total babe. Fortunately for you folks out West, you can catch him in action on stage at the El Rey on Sunday. It’s London or bust, folks!
Theophilus London with K. Flay
El Rey Theatre
5515 Wilshire Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA
8 PM