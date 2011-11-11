Party Girl’s Guide To The Weekend: NYC, LA & London

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 11th

New York – Good news for you die-hard Terry Richardson fans: you can meet the famed photographer’s parents this weekwell, sort of. Terry Richardson’s Mom & Dad photo exhibit opens at the Half Gallery (208 Forsyth Street) today, with an after-party following at local hotspot Westway, with DJs Harley Viera Newton & Cassie Coane, Mace and Venus X on the decks.

Terry Richardson: The After Party

Westway

75 Clarkson Street

New York, NY

10-4 AM

London – London’s iconic streetwear label Boy London is partying it up this weekend with Daniel Lismore and company at Shabba Dabba Da tonight. If you hate partying in SoHo more than others, hopefully it helps to know that DJs Larry Tee, Buster Bennett and K-Tron will be commanding the tunes this evening which should guarantee that the party won’t be a complete bust this evening.

Shabba Dabba Da x Club Boy

Movida

8 Argyll Street

London, UK W1F 7TF

10 PM – 4 AM

E-mail for guestlist: shabbadabbarah@gmail.com

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 12th

New York – The brand new weekly music event Live From Tribeca continues this weekend with indie rockers Beige taking the stage. Be sure to also stay around for the DJ stylings of Scott Mou and fellow indie acts Greatest Hits and Typical Girls.

Live From Tribeca

Tribeca Grand Hotel

2 Avenue of the Americas

New York, NY

10 PM – 4 AM

RSVP at events@grandlifenyc.com

Los Angeles – The queens of the LA party scene known as A Club Called Rhonda is back with their celebatory offspring Rhondavous this Saturday. With Oliver $ (Berlin), Crazy P Soundsystem (UK), Wolfram (Austria), Marcus Cabral (New York) manning the 1’s and 2’s along with the Rhonda regulars, get ready to sweat it up on the dancefloor tomorrow night!

Rhondavous

Paradise

333 S. Boylston Street

Los Angeles, CA

9 PM – 2 AM

21+

$10 till 12 AM; $15 After

SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 13th

New York – Upgrade from your local neighborhood weekend yard sale by heading over to the Tribeca Grand Hotel for the Tribeca Trunk event where you can shop the treasures of Phil “Street Peeper” Oh, Vogue‘s Preetma Singh, “Creature of the Night” Tommy Saleh and other stylish folks. Be sure to expect a dash of designer, a hit of vintage and a boatload of awesome.

Tribeca Trunk

Tribeca Grand Hotel

2 Avenue of the Americas

New York, NY

12 PM – 6 PM