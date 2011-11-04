Party Girl’s Guide To The Weekend: NYC, LA, London & Austin

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 4TH

London – The Snap Crackle Pop crew (not the breakfast elves) are back with their ever so popular dance parties, bringing with them this week guests like XXXY, Lil Silva and Marcus Nasty. Of course, you can expect regulars like Harry James & Carlosi there as well, kicking out the jams all night long!

Snap Crackle & Pop w/ XXXY & Lil Silva

The Egg

200 York Way

Kings Cross, London, UK

10 PM – 6 AM

7 before midnight, 10 after for guestlist; 15 at the door

New York City – Lucky magazine’s 8th annual Lucky Shops features designer deals up to 70% off retail price tags from brands like Charlotte Ronson, Rebecca Minkoff and Rachel Roy. You can come in looking like Lindsay Lohan at one of her many court appearances and leave looking like glowing cover girl Kate Bosworth.



VIP Shopping Party Benefitting Baby Buggy

Nov. 4, 6:00 9:00 PM

Shop-‘Til-You-Drop Saturday

Nov. 5, 10 AM 6:00 PM

Sunday Shop-A-Thon

Nov. 6, 11 AM 5: 00 PM

Highline Stages

441 W 14th Street

between 9th & 10th Avenues

New York City, NY

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 5TH

New York City – Office favorite Friends will be performing live this Saturday at the Tribeca Grand Hotel with The Pop Manifesto label mates Greatest Hits and Typical Girls spinning jams on the 1’s and 2’s. All in all, the night is shaping up to be a mini-CMJ festival, and we don’t mind!

Live From Tribeca

Tribeca Grand Hotel

2 Avenue of the Americas

New York, NY

10 PM – 4 AM

RSVP at events@grandlifenyc.com

Los Angeles – What’s a better way to spend a Saturday than with local fashions, local tunes and local grub? Head to the Connected Fashion Festival presented by The Well to join in on all the local funsies.

The Well Presents Connected Fashion Festival

850 S. Hope Street

Los Angeles, CA

11 AM – 6 PM

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 6th

New York City – The best description on The Standard Grill‘s weekly Not Your Standard Bingo can be found from the folks over at Guest of a Guest: “Every Sunday Night at The Standard Grill come ready to dance and scream out ‘MORE BALLS’ at our weekly BINGO night. Prizes range from bottles of champagne to a stay at The Standard Hotel, but everyone is sure to walk away with an unforgettable, unique NYC experience.”

Not Your Standard Bingo

The Standard Grill

848 Washington Street

New York, NY

10 PM

Austin – If you’re allergic to fun, then you might want to avoid the Fun Fun Fun Fest that’s going on down in Austin, Texas this weekend. The four-day event comes to a close on Sunday, so be sure you make the most of it then! Our Sunday picks: Dom at Red 7 and the Austra DJ set at Beauty Bar.

Fun Fun Fun Fest

Various locations

Austin, TX

Go to http://funfunfunfest.com for showtimes and locations