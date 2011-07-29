Party Girl’s Guide To The Weekend: New York, Philly and LA!

FRIDAY, JULY 29TH

Philadelphia – For one Friday out of the month, for the past 11 years, the downtown denizens of Philadelphia have been raging out at Dave P and JDH’s monthly party known as “Making Time.” Tonight, the Philly kids are back along with two of my favorite buzz bands, DOM and Crafty Spells, performing live tonight at Voyeur. The line up of tonight’s talents are so amazing that I’m even going to schlep straight from the StyleCaster offce in NYC to Center City Philadelphia to get my rage on!

Making Time with DOM, Craft Spells and Gardens & Villa

Voyeur Nightclub

1221 St. James St.

Philadelphia, PA

9 PM – 3:30 AM

21+

$10 advance tickets

New York – Record label Mad Decent’s annual summer Block Party tour is upon us this weekend, kicking off the summer concert series right here in the Big Apple. Tonight at downtown gallery The Hole, Native shoes and PBR will be sponsoring a pre-block party with DJs Blue Jemz and Lloydski on the wheels of steel. Swing by for some complimentary refreshments and check out FriendsWithYou’s “:)” exhibit that’s still on display.

Native NYC: A Pre Mad Decent Block Party Experience

The Hole Gallery

312 Bowery

New York, NY

6 PM – 10 PM

SATURDAY, JULY 30TH

Los Angeles – Fact: The Roosevelt Hotel in Los Angeles throws some of the awesomest parties out there. This Saturday’s High Tide party presented by GUESS will be just another bodacious soire added to the historic hotel’s party chronicles. Break out your favorite pair of 90s vintage denim and get ready to kick it poolside this weekend.

High Tide Presented By GUESS

Tropicana Pool at Roosevelt Hotel

7000 Hollywood Blvd

Los Angeles, CA

12 PM – 6 PM

RSVP to GUESS@thedfm.com

New York – The Mad Decent Block Party is back in town this year again at the South Street Seaport. This year, the record label is bringing some radical acts like Po Po, The Hood Internet and Gang Gang Dance to Saturday’s shin dig. If there’s one thing I learned from last year’s party in Philadelphia is to be sure you keep yourself hydrated, even if that means you have to sass a rude bartender to give you a free glass of water…yeesh.

Mad Decent Block Party NYC

South Street Seaport

Pier 17

New York, NY

12 PM – 9 PM

SUNDAY, JULY 31ST

Queens, NY – Music blog RCRD LBL will be throwing one heck of a beach party this Sunday in Queens. With acts like Jeff The Brotherhood kicking out the jams, Kingdom spinning the dance ditties and sulty indie rockers Friends handing out the sexcellence, Rockaway Beach is going to be blowing up on that music swag tip.

RCRD LBL Rock-A-Way Summer

Boardwalk at Beach 96th Street

Rockaway Beach

Queens, NY

1 PM – 8 PM

LOS ANGELES – I am not going to lieI don’t really know a whole bunch about this party, but I have had a handful of friends who run the party scene out in LA say that this party is a solid way to spend a Sunday night. For someone who has an international DJ and party boy Steve Aoki as their boss suggest Camerata at Hemingways as a place to go to (besides Dim Mak’s Sunday residency at Drai’s Hollywood, obvi), that’s really saying something in my book!

Camerata Sundays at Hemingways

Bardot

6356 Hollywood BLVD

Los Angeles, CA

9:30 PM – Late

Free entry from 9:30 – 10:30, $10 after without list

