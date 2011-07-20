Party Girl’s Guide To The Weekend: New York, London and LA

FRIDAY, JULY 22ND

NEW YORK – If you have never seen Fool’s Gold DJ Kingdom play live, then you haven’t lived life to the fullest yet. This former East Coaster, who is now based out in L.A., has the mixing skills of a mad, musical scientist.

While Holy Other is still listed on the bill, according to Turrbotax’s Facebook page, the London “mysterioso” had to cancel his performance due to illness. The team at Turrbotax are already on top of finding a most excellent replacement. Let the electro revolution begin!

TURRBOTAX

The Cove

108 North 6th Street

Brooklyn, NY 11211

1o PM – 4 AM

LONDON – Instead of having to schlep to East London tonight to find a cool indie dance party to go to, South Londoners can now just head over to Deptford to get their blitzkrieg bop on. Tonight’s Method of Dance party features new wave, post punk, synth pop and the like.

If you’re looking to hear “cheesy pop, bro step or any art ponce related music,” then this is for sure not your scene.

Methods of Dance

The Bunker Club

46 Deptford Broadway

London SE8

10 PM – 3 AM

3 before 11 PM, 5 after

SATURDAY, JULY 23RD

LOS ANGELES – Attention Californians: get ready to rage your mind out this weekend. With two excellent parties happening around the West Coast metropolis on Saturday, they’ll be sure to both give everyone some exciting stories to tell at brunch the next day.

No Shirt / No Shoes Presented by Socit Perrier

The Standard, Downtown LA

550 South Flower at 6th Street

1 PM – 7 PM

Free with RSVP

THE WELL Presents Hory & Brooke Candy, NYC Party Info, WEUSED2DANCE, Paradise

3213 Beverly Blvd

Los Angeles, CA 90026

11 PM – 5 AM

NEW YORK – Electro goth dance party HAM is back this weekend, moving digs from East Village’s Bedlam to LES’ Tammany Hall. Hosted by nightcrawler Elle Rex and her rag-tag crew of hipstery, grunge-revivalists, be sure to swing by the party to catch DJ sets from White Ring, Lil Internet and TOP8.

HAM

Tammany Hall

152 Orchard St.

New York, NY

10 PM – 4 AM

$3 before 11 PM, $6 after

SUNDAY, JULY 24TH

NEW YORK – While I am not a big fan of country music, I am a fan of the cute boys who do unfortunately happen to listen to this musical genre. Come this Sunday, check out the Williamsburg Country Music Festival that will feature over 6 hours of live music, free hot dogs (yum!), and most importantly, tons of cute boys.

Williamsburg Country Music Festival

Luckydog

303 Bedford Avenue

Brooklyn, NY

3 PM – Late

Free admission

LONDON – DJs Giles Smith’s and James Priestley’s recurring soire known as secretsundaze is celebrating its 10th year anniversary with a special blowout this weekend. On the 6th story roof of The Bussey Building in Peckham, Sunday’s birthday celebration will feature special guest DJs Joy Orbison and Patrice Scott, as well as secretsundaze regulars Giles and James on the 1’s and 2’s.

10 Years of SecretSundaze – London July Party

Bussey Warehouse

133 Rye Lane

London SE15 3ST

2 PM – 10: 30 PM

Visit Resident Advisor for ticket information