Party Girl’s Guide To The Weekend: New York, L.A. & More!

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 16TH

New York: Trouble & Bass have created quite a name for themselves over the last five years in the party circuit scenes from coast to coast. Tonight, the NYC-based foursome celebrate their fifth anniversary as the “Heavy Bass Champions of the World” with a special shin dig featuring fellow dance music demons like Drop The Lime and AC Slater.

GBH, Girls & Boys and Webster Hall Present Trouble & Bass Fifth Anniversary

Webster Hall

125 E 11th Street

New York, NY

11 PM – 3 AM

$15 Advanced tickets from GBH

19+

Philadelphia: British heritage shoe brand Dr. Martens has finally invaded the City of Brotherly Love with their first-ever store in the Keystone State. Located on Philadelphia’s Walnut Street which is the equivalent of New York’s Fifth Avenue or Los Angeles’ Rodeo Drive, tonight the store will be throwing a grand opening party with hometown heroes The Dead Milkmen. Just be sure you stick around the shop for a bit before you have the urge to walk over to Zipperhead (now called Crash Bang Boom) on South Street in your brand new boots!

Grand Opening Party of The Dr. Martens Store

1710 Walnut Street

Philadelphia, PA

6 PM – Late

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 17TH

Los Angeles: The monthly Hollywood dance party known as Fever is teaming up with our favorite West Coast designer Betsey Johnson to help celebrate the launch of her latest fragrance, Too Too. If you’re planning on hitting up the Roosevelt Hotel that night and don’t know what to wear, be sure to stop by the Betsey Johnson shop on 8050 Melrose Avenue to get 10% off your purchase when you drop the name of our good friend and the evening’s host, Steven Griffin.

Fever

The Roosevelt Hotel

7000 Hollywood Blvd

Los Angeles, CA

9 PM – 2 AM

RSVP to rsvp@socialitestepchild.com

New York: If you missed the Alexander McQueen: Savage Beauty exhibit over at the Met this year, then be sure to stop by the Museum at FIT this weekend to see the drool-worthy haute couture fashions that are on loan from the ecentrically-dressed Guinness beer heiress, Daphne Guinness.

Daphne Guinness at The Museum at FIT

7th Avenue and 27th Street

New York, NY

September 16, 2011 – January 7, 2012

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 18TH

London: This weekend, East London’s most famous High Street will be crowded with music lovers and party-goers alike, enjoying the free, two-day Brick Lane Music Festival. Be sure to get down to this weekend hotspot early to snatch yourself a wristband before you’re left out on the cold on Whitechapel High Street, sans amigos.

Brick Lane Music Festival

Participating venues: Cafe 1001, Vibe Bar, Big Chill Bar, Rhythm Factory and All Star Lanes

London, UK

September 17th & September 18th

New York: Head out to Bushwick in Brooklyn this Sunday to enjoy the last Tiki Disco party of the year. A local favorite shin dig during this past summer among Brooklyn’s brunching crowd, party it up one last time (for a while, at least) with DJs Eli Escobar, Andy Pry and Lloydski.



The Last Days of Tiki Disco

Roberta’s

261 Moore Street

Brooklyn, NY

2 PM – 10 PM