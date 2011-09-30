Party Girl’s Guide To The Weekend: New York, Boston & More!

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 30TH

New York City – On September 30th, go back to the future when old becomes new again as Culture Club reopens to the public in its new Midtown location on 39th Street. With four floors of dancing, ’80s themed cocktails and dcor that’s decked out with larger-than-life images from the decade’s classic movies, enjoy free admission if you arrive at the door dressed up for the occasion in ’80s gear. (Did we also mention there are Saturday Night Fever dance floors, oversized Rubik’s Cubes, original tour memorabilia from Debbie Gibson, an homage to Bon Jovi and larger-than-life images from classic movies such as Breakfast Club, Top Gun and Risky Business lining the walls?)

Culture Club

20 West 39th Street (Between 5th and 6th Avenue)

New York, NY

If you’re not in ’80s gear, $25 admission on Friday

Philadelphia – The big reason to get excited for tonight’s Making Time in Philadelphia? The fact that our boys (or shall we say boy) Dirty Beaches will be rocking the stage, along with equally awesome acts Factory Floor and Anika. If you didn’t get a chance to see Dirty Beaches perform at our SXSW concert with Dan Deacon back in March, well now’s your second chance!

Making Time

Voyeur

1221 St. James Street

Philadelphia, PA

10 PM – 4 AM

$10 advanced, $12 door

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 1ST

Palm Springs – Brooklyn based record label Fool’s Gold is heading to The Ace Hotel in Palm Springs and sending along their DJ’s Nick Catchdubs, Codes, and Cubic Zirconia to bring some Brooklyn flavor to the Californian desert. If you’re still looking to book a room this weekend, use promo code “FOOLS” to get 10% off your room rate.

Ace Hotel & Swim Club Presents Fool’s Gold Weekend

The Ace Hotel

701 East Palm Canyon Drive

Palm Springs, CA

Saturday: Amigo Room, 10pm-2am

Sunday: Poolside, 11am-4pm

Brooklyn, NY – Hopping on the international art festival bandwagon, Nuit Blanche New York will be hosting illuminating contemporary art installations all around Greenpoint’s waterfront neighborhood for a free this Saturday night. Just like the festival’s counterparts in Toronto, Paris and Brussels, the night will help “shed light” on the latest artistic innovators and creations way cooler than your childhood Lite-Brite.

Bring to Light: Nuit Blanche New York 2011

Various locations in Greenpoint, Brooklyn, NY

6 PM – Midnight

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 2ND

New York City – Spend your Sunday scoping out all the steals and deals at Bergdorf’s 5F Flea Market event. From custom vintage pieces from What Goes Around Comes Around to retro sunnies from Oliver Peoples, this is your chance to rub shoulders with indie fashion elite. Stop on by after brunch and say “hi” to designers like Amy Smilovic from Tibi,Amy Zerner andRamy Sharp of Ramy Brook. Just be sure to carb up on those pancakes – you’re going to need some extra energy to fight off all those label-hungry fashionistas.

5F Indoor Flea Market

Bergdorf Goodman

5th Avenue & 58th Street

New York, NY

1 PM – 4 PM

RSVP at 5Fevents@bergdorfgoodman.com

Boston – If you like dancing, Morrissey and boys who wear dark-washed skinny jeans and “ironic” vintage tees, then Rescue Nite at the Model Cafe in Allston is your go-to Sunday night haven.

Rescue Nite

The Model Cafe

7 North Beacon St

Allston, MA

10 PM – 2 AM