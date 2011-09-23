Party Girl’s Guide To The Weekend: Music Lovers Edition

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 23RD

London – Whenever our friends Legendary Children throw a party across the pond, we sure know it’s going to be one heck of a hoedown. But, since it’s London, I guess we would have to call it a “slag-down” instead?

Legendary Children Present Frank Tope

Vogue Fabrics

66 Stoke Newington Road

Dalston, London, UK

11 PM – 4 AM

3 before 11pm, 5 after

Seattle – The quartet of silver foxes known as Duran Duran are headlining at the Everett Events Center tonight. Even though it is a bit of a drive from the hometown of grunge music, seeing these new wave pioneers in action is more than enough reason to make this trip!

Duran Duran

Everett Events Center

2000 Hewitt Ave., Ste. 200

Everett, WA

8 PM

Tickets available through Comcast

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 24TH

Philadelphia – Bloc Party, Crystal Castles, Girls, Lykke Li — hear these hipster dance party favorites and more, this Saturday night at the Northern Liberties hotspot, The Barbary. Don’t forget to tell DJs JHN RDN and Ian Saint Laurent that your girl Susie G sent you!

HANDS AND KNEES

The Barbary

951 Frankford Avenue

Philadelphia, PA

9 PM – 2 AM

$5 before midnight, $7 after

New York City – Spank Rock is back on the music scene, with some funk-tastic jams thanks to his latest release, Everything is Boring and Everyone is a Fucking Liar. To celebrate the brand new album that is dropping on Tuesday, September 27th, Night People and Le Bain are teaming up to throw a crazy rager. Be sure to not have any early-bird brunch plans set for Sunday, as we bet $5 that you’ll probably end up sleeping in till 4 PM the next day.

Le Bain & Night People Present Spank Rock

The Standard Hotel

444 W 13th Street

New York, NY

10 PM – 1 AM

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 25TH

Los Angeles – Need five reasons to see a concert this weekend? How about TV on the Radio (depicted as Lego figures above), Arctic Monkeys, Panda Bear, Warpaint and Smith Westerns. Still need another reason?! Well, you can catch all five of these amazing acts, all in one night at the Hollywood Bowl this Sunday. Sounds like a win-win deal to us!

TV on the Radio, Arctic Monkeys, Panda Bear, Warpaint, Smith Westerns

Hollywood Bowl

2301 North Highland Ave

Los Angeles, CA

6 PM

Tickets available through Hollywood Bowl

New York City – Celebrate the end of the weekend with WNYU’s superstar DJ Tim Sweeney, along with a whole bunch of your favorite musical talents like Matthew Dear, Juan Maclean and Blondes. Like they say (or at least I say), “Ain’t no party like a Brooklyn party!”

Beats In Space 12th Anniversary Festival

59-61 North 6th Street

Brooklyn, NY

12 PM – 9 PM

Tickets available through Resident Advisor