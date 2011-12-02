Party Girl’s Guide To The Weekend: Miami, LA, London & More!

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 2nd

Miami – Stock up on American-made goodies from American Apparel at their warehouse sale, running from today till December 10th. Enjoy discounts up to 90% off retail!

American Apparel Warehouse Sale

Wynwood Convention Center

2136 NW 1st Ave.

Miami, FL 33127

Friday, December 2: 10am to 10pm

Saturday, December 3: 10am to 10pm

Sunday, December 4: 10am to 10pm

Monday, December 5: 10am to 10pm

Tuesday, December 6: 10am to 10pm

Wednesday, December 7: 10am to 10pm

Thursday, December 8: 10am to 10pm

Friday, December 9: 10am to 10pm

Saturday, December 10: 10am to 10pm

Free admission

Cash, credit, and debit accepted

All items are FINAL SALE

Boston – Brooklyn’s own Runaway is heading to Boston tonight to bring their feel-good music stylings up north. Get ready to dance it out to some nu disco jams and enjoy a perfect start to the weekend!

Social Studies Presents Runaway with Alfredo and Brenden Wesley

Good Life

28 Kingston Street

Boston, MA

10 PM – 2 AM

21+

$5

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 3rd

London – Even though tickets to see Blood Orange (Dev Hynes’ latest musical monkier) are sold out at the Shacklewell Arms that night, you can still party it up with the British expat at the after party! Catch DJ sets from Jam City and Rhythm Talk and hope that maybe even Dev will jump in behind the 1’s and 2’s.

Blood Orange After Party With Jam City and Rhythm Talk

Shacklewell Arms

71 Shacklewell Lane

London, UK

11 PM – 3 AM

4 ticket available or free with Blood Orange ticket

New York – Join GrandLife, The Pop Manifesto, GUNK TV and Vibes for their weekly Saturday Night dance-party-slash-basement-show-esque shindig at the trendy Tribeca Grand Hotel. Featuring a live performance from Ital and DJ sets from Jan Woo, Greatest Hits and Typical Girls, you’re going to be partying like your in a Bushwick loft… but instead you’ll be sweating it up in a swanky hotel in Downtown Manhattan.

Live From Tribeca

Tribeca Grand Hotel

2 Avenue of the Americas

New York, NY

11 PM – Close

FREE w/RSVP: events@grandlifenyc.com

SUNDAY, DECEMBER 4th

New York – Jamie Woon has an amazing set of pipes — so amazing that it’s totally worth checking the London-based dub-crooner live this Sunday at Glasslands. Plus, opening up for him will be Au Revoir Simone cutie Erika Spring, jamming out some of her new-ish solo jams.



Jamie Woon with Erika Spring and Selebrities at Glasslands

Glasslands

289 Kent Ave

Brooklyn, NY

$12 tickets available via TicketFly

Doors at 8:30 PM

21+



Los Angeles – “If you need to buy holiday presents for everyone in your family, head to UniqueLA. For the third year straight, it’s offering wares by over 325 hand-selected designers and artists from SF, NY, and LA. Score awesome clothing, home decor, fashion accessories, and much more!Also, this two-day event not only supports our local economy, but offers a lot more than just shopping: check out art workshops, food trucks, and great DJs. We’re gonna shop till we drop.” – Patricia Malfitano, Flavorpill

UniqueLA

California Market Center

110 E 9th St

Los Angeles, CA

11 AM – 6 PM