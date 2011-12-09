Party Girl’s Guide To The Weekend: Los Angeles, NYC & Boston

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 9TH

New York – Yelle is back and more super baller than ever. Check out this femme tonight as her own DJs will be kicking out the jams at the official world tour after-party at Loreley Williamsburg in Brooklyn, along with Housse De Racket and Dominique Keegan.

World Tour Official After Party

Loreley Williamsburg

64 Frost Street

Brooklyn, NY

10 PM

Los Angeles – Kana Manglapus Projects Gallery will be collaborating with MGU (Milk Gallery Underground) to showcase new work from over 60 emerging photographers, including Marc Jacobs model Coco Young, Ryan McGinley protg Sandy Kim, as well as seven photogs who are Los Angeles based and will be premiering at the show. Come by the Gallery tonight for the opening reception to hob-knob with some of these burgeoning talents!



Milk Gallery Underground Los Angeles

Kana Manglapus Projects Gallery

1346 Abbot Kinney Boulevard

Venice, CA

6 – 9 PM

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 10TH



New York – The Opening Ceremony Sample Sale is here. Need I say more?

Opening Ceremony Sample Sale

76 Wooster Street

New York, NY

December 9-10: 11 AM – 8 PM

December 11: 11 AM – 7 PM

Los Angeles – Our favorite polysexual partiers A Club Called Rhonda are back this week with their off-shoot party Rhondavous. Get ready to get low on the dance floor with some sweet dance tunes that will make you feel like you’re back in 1991.

Rhondavous

333 S. Boylston St.

Los Angeles, CA

9 PM – 3 AM

RSVP: RHONDASAYS.NET

SUNDAY, DECEMBER 12TH



New York – French nu-disco talent Dimitri From Paris is gracing us New Yorkers with his presence this week at Le Bain. Along with local DJ Jacques Renault who will also be flexing his musical muscles, Sunday night on the 18th floor of The Standard hotel will be pretty dope!

Nouveau York

Le Bain at The Standard

444 W. 13th Street

New York, NY

9 PM – 3 AM

Boston – This is hands-down one of the few (and most likely the only) regular parties up in Beantown that we can totally get behind. Post-punk jams, cheap drinks, tons of eye candy — what else does a girl need on a Sunday night?

Rescue Nite

Model Caf

7 North Beacon

Allston, MA

10 PM – 2 AM



