Party Girl’s Guide To the Weekend: London, NYC and more!

FRIDAY, AUGUST 12TH

London – Tonight, we see one of the most talked-about electro acts of the year at one of Europe’s best parties, right in London’s trendy neighborhood of Dalston. Get ready to bust out your hippest outfit and some fierce attitude, and go get your dance on!

DURRR

The Next

36 Stoke Newington Road

Dalston, London N16 7XJ

9 PM – 4 AM

Miami – Want to dance your pants off and head home with a cool sketch portrait of yourself? Then makes plans to check out the Sketchy Party at the Bakehouse Art Complex, hosted by local art blog Beached Miami. Just remember to take it easy with the cocktails before one of their sketch artists captures you on canvas!

Sketchy Party #2

Bakehouse Art Complex

561 NW 32nd Street

Miami, FL

7 PM – 11:30 PM

SATURDAY, AUGUST 13TH

Los Angeles – If there was ever a reason to go to Los Angeles, this Saturday’s Pacific Festival: OC would be it. With a stellar, dance-tastic line up featuring Cut Copy, Calvin Harris, Steve Aoki, Bag Raiders and Classixx, this one-day festival will probably go down in history as the biggest electro rave of 2011.

Pacific Festival: OC

Oak Canyon Ranch

Orange County, CA

11 AM – 1 AM

Tickets available here

Philadelphia – Want to party with this sexy stud that’s pictured in the photo above? Then head on down to The Barbary this Saturday in Philadelphia for the Bouffant Bangout party fest. Groove to some sweet retro tunage from the 50s and 60s and check out the radical dance moves from mister fancy pants himself, Eddie Austin.

Bouffant Bangout

The Barbary

951 Frankford Avenue

Philadelphia, PA

10 PM – 1 AM

SUNDAY, AUGUST 14TH

New York – FACT: Jay-Z and Kanye West are the best self-marketing rap superstars out there today! Why do I say this? Have you ever heard of any other rap artists that opened up a temporary pop up shop for one weekend in SoHo, NYC to sell physical copies of just one album?! No, right?!

Watch the Throne Pop Up Shop

201 Mulberry St

New York, NY

Friday, August 12 Open – 10 PM

Saturday, August 13 10 AM – 8 PM

Sunday, August 14 11 AM – 6 PM

London – If a host from one of the most exclusive parties thrown in one of the most trendiest cities in the world recommends an event to go to, there’s a very good chance that this party happening won’t suck….unless you’re a close-minded individual and hate Broadway musicals.

Hit It Mary

The George & Dragon

2 Hackney Road

Shoreditch, London

6 PM – 12 AM

