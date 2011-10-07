Party Girl’s Guide To The Weekend: London, NYC & Los Angeles

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 7TH

New York City – Art? Shopping? Live jams by StyleCaster favorite Open Ocean? And all I have to do is RSVP to info@endofcenturynyc.com and show up?! Yes, please!

Lauren Luloff: Ocean, Wind, & Still Life Opening Reception

End of Century

237 Eldridge Street

New York, NY

7-9 PM

London – When fashion forward i-D Magazine declares a party “the coolest club night in the capital” (of England, that is), that’s a pretty good sign that you’ve got a not-too-shabby event on your radar. Be sure to head on down to Shabba Dabba Rah, one of London’s over-the-top soires, and party with host Daniel Lismore (as pictured above, to the left), along with DJs Larry Tee, Buster B and K-Tron.

Shabba Dabba Rah

Movida

8 Argyll Street

London, UK W1F 7TF

10 PM – 4 AM



SATURDAY, OCTOBER 8TH

London – Come Saturday night, get ready to go big on the dance floor with electro dance wizards Disco Bloodbath, Breakbot and MYLO. Saturday night’s party will be the perfect way to make up for all those days you didn’t get to hit the gym this week.

Ecstasy, Passion & Pain

XOYO

32-37 Cowper Street

London, UK EC2A 4AP

9 PM – 3 AM

Early bird tickets starting at 12.50

New York City – Avant garde Scandinavian fashion designer Henrik Vibskov is curating a Saturday night short film screening at the always stylish Tribeca Grand Hotel Theater. Even though there doesn’t seem to be any mention of what films are actually going to be presented, I’m sure whatever Mr. Vibskov picks to play that night will be quite unique and excellent (just like his designs!).

Saturday Night Film Screening Curated by Henrik Vibskov

Tribeca Grand Hotel

2 Avenue of the Americas

New York, NY

9 PM

RSVP to Agency V

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 9TH

New York City – Remember when we said shipping containers are the future of shopping malls? This weekend, see our observation in action at DeKalb Market in Downtown Brooklyn on Sunday. For one night only, a lawyer and an event producer have teamed up to bring local denizens the free Brooklyn Night Bazaar (a late night market that will feature LED-lit sculptures, a beer garden, plus a concert headlined by buzz band Yacht).

Brooklyn Night Bazaar

Dekalb Market

138 Willoughby Street

Brooklyn, NY

5 PM – Midnight

Los Angeles – This Sunday is your last day to check out Filter Magazine‘s four-day Culture Collide Festival 2011. Bringing a boatload of fresh musical talent from over 24 countries, this weekend’s event looks to import unique perspectives on the latest in music and culture.

Culture Collide Festival 2011

Various venues

October 6-9, 2011

Limited tickets available from Ticket Web