Party Girl’s Guide To The Weekend: London, NYC & Los Angeles

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 7TH
New York City – Art? Shopping? Live jams by StyleCaster favorite Open Ocean? And all I have to do is RSVP to info@endofcenturynyc.com and show up?! Yes, please!
Lauren Luloff: Ocean, Wind, & Still Life Opening Reception
End of Century
237 Eldridge Street
New York, NY
7-9 PM
London – When fashion forward i-D Magazine declares a party “the coolest club night in the capital” (of England, that is), that’s a pretty good sign that you’ve got a not-too-shabby event on your radar. Be sure to head on down to Shabba Dabba Rah, one of London’s over-the-top soires, and party with host Daniel Lismore (as pictured above, to the left), along with DJs Larry Tee, Buster B and K-Tron.
Shabba Dabba Rah
Movida
8 Argyll Street
London, UK W1F 7TF
10 PM – 4 AM
SATURDAY, OCTOBER 8TH
London – Come Saturday night, get ready to go big on the dance floor with electro dance wizards Disco Bloodbath, Breakbot and MYLO. Saturday night’s party will be the perfect way to make up for all those days you didn’t get to hit the gym this week.
Ecstasy, Passion & Pain
XOYO
32-37 Cowper Street
London, UK EC2A 4AP
9 PM – 3 AM
Early bird tickets starting at 12.50
New York City – Avant garde Scandinavian fashion designer Henrik Vibskov is curating a Saturday night short film screening at the always stylish Tribeca Grand Hotel Theater. Even though there doesn’t seem to be any mention of what films are actually going to be presented, I’m sure whatever Mr. Vibskov picks to play that night will be quite unique and excellent (just like his designs!).
Saturday Night Film Screening Curated by Henrik Vibskov
Tribeca Grand Hotel
2 Avenue of the Americas
New York, NY
9 PM
RSVP to Agency V
SUNDAY, OCTOBER 9TH
New York City – Remember when we said shipping containers are the future of shopping malls? This weekend, see our observation in action at DeKalb Market in Downtown Brooklyn on Sunday. For one night only, a lawyer and an event producer have teamed up to bring local denizens the free Brooklyn Night Bazaar (a late night market that will feature LED-lit sculptures, a beer garden, plus a concert headlined by buzz band Yacht).
Brooklyn Night Bazaar
Dekalb Market
138 Willoughby Street
Brooklyn, NY
5 PM – Midnight
Los Angeles – This Sunday is your last day to check out Filter Magazine‘s four-day Culture Collide Festival 2011. Bringing a boatload of fresh musical talent from over 24 countries, this weekend’s event looks to import unique perspectives on the latest in music and culture.
Culture Collide Festival 2011
Various venues
October 6-9, 2011
Limited tickets available from Ticket Web