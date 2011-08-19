Party Girl’s Guide To The Weekend: London, LA and NYC!

FRIDAY, AUGUST 19TH

New York: Madame Wong’s on Friday nights is slowly starting to become the “it” place to be come end of the work week. Tonight, May Kwok and company are back to hit the decks, bringing along their ever so chic circle of friends to help celebrate New York designer Katie Gallagher’s birthday (for the second time). But good luck trying to get past the door people though!

Madame Wong’s

3 Howard Street

New York, NY

11 PM 4 AM

London – Snap Crackle & Pop is a satellite party crew that has been throwing some of the best East End parties over the past few years. Always attracting some of the biggest underground talent from the local music scene, the parties thrown by the SCP crew always prove time and time again why they’re still around London’s ever evolving party scene.

Snap Crackle & Pop

XOYO

32-37 Cowper Street

London EC2A 4AP

10 PM 3 AM

5 tickets available here

SATURDAY, AUGUST 20TH

New York: There are four reasons to catch Saturday’s MoMA PS1: Warm Up showGrimes, Solange (as in Knowles), Blood Orange and The Juan Maclean. It will probably be the best $15 you will spend this weekend.

MoMA PS1: Warm Up

22-25 Jackson Avenue

Long Island City, NY

2 PM 9 PM

$15 for entry

Los Angeles: The Mad Decent Block Party series are coming to an end this year with their final hurrah in Los Angeles on Saturday. Be sure to check out our girls Mia Moretti and Caitlin Moe who’ll be rocking their music swag at the DJ booth!

Mad Decent Block Party

Premiere Event Center

613 Imperial St

Los Angeles, CA

12 PM 8 PM

SUNDAY, AUGUST 21ST

New York: After last month’s successful Rock-A-Way party, the RCRD LBL kids are back at it again this upcoming Sunday, this time bringing along my recent band crush DOM for a live performance on the Queens coastline. If you happen to see a short kid in a snazzy suit that goes by the name of Elliot, tell him that StyleCaster sent you!

Bing Presents RCRD LBL Rock-A-Way Summer

*UPDATED*

PUBLIC ASSEMBLY

70 North 6th Street

Brooklyn, NY 11211

8 PM

RSVP via RCRD LBL

London: Swedish label Nudie Jeans have teamed up with the zainy party kids of SEXBEAT to help host this year’s RADFEST, the annual one-day music festival showcasing some of the city’s brightest talents from the indie rock scene. Check out Peaches Geldof’s skirt-wearing boyfriend’s band SCUM to see if he’ll be either rocking a mini or a maxi that day.

RADFEST

The Bussey Building

133 Rye Road

Peckham SE15 4ST

2 PM 11 PM

Advanced tickets available for 10