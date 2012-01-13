Party Girl’s Guide To The Weekend: LA, NYC, London & More!

FRIDAY, JANUARY 13TH

Philadelphia – Ease your way into the almost below-freezing weekend with a casual dance party. We suggest hitting up SORTED as a safe bet. Indie tunes and dance loonssounds like a perfect Friday night to us!

SORTED

The Barbary

951 Frankford Avenue

Philadelphia, PA

10 PM – 2 AM

Los Angeles– Break out the Jeremy Scott and get ready to use up the rest of your make-up left over from Halloween tonight as Rhondavous is about to set the city of Los Angeles ablaze with some super hot house tunes.

Rhondavous

333 Live

333 S. Boylston Street

Los Angeles, CA

9 PM – 3 AM

RSVP at RhondaSays.net

SATURDAY, JANUARY 14TH

New York – The weekly “Live From Tribeca” party is starting to attract some ace musical talents, like The Horrors for example who did a late-night DJ set just last week. This Saturday, the weekly shin dig will be the official after-party spot for the sold out GIRLS concert in New York, happening that same night (obvi). Featuring DJ sets from opening act Real Estate, Sky Ferreira, and of course, GIRLS and the beauty behind the brains of the whole operation, Ilirjana Alushaj. You can def expect to find a few of us StyleCaster kids there that night, as we’ll have our fingers crossed that will run into ginger cutie King Krule.

Live From Tribeca

Tribeca Grand Hotel

Church and White Street

New York, NY

10 PM – Late

RSVP to Events@grandlife.com

London – Ok, so I for one have been a little obsessed with NZCA/Lines lattely because 2012 is definitely going to be a big year for this British babe muffin. And if you haven’t heard his amazing tunage yet, then you better get yo’ booty over to the Old Blue Last Saturday night for a free show (yes, a free show).

CHLLNGR / NZCA/LINES / CORPSE LIGHTS + CHARLES DRAKEFORD DJ SET

The Old Blue Last

38 Great Eastern Street

London, UK EC2A 3ES

8 PM – 2 AM

SUNDAY, JANUARY 15TH

Boston – Our favorite post-punk dance party in Beantown is celebrating their 3rd year anniversary. As someone who still remembers making it out to one of their first parties back in 2009, Sunday night at The Model Cafe is sure to be hectic and cray cray (a.k.a. get there early).

Rescue Nite Three Year Anniversary

The Model Caf

7 North Beacon Street

Allston, MA

10 PM – 2 AM

New York – Confession: I never heard of Club Cheval before, but after listening to just one of their stellar mixes, I was instantly turned into a fan. Plus, when I checked out this flier featuring all four French babe-guettes from the group, their tousled hair just only added to my fondness of them.

Nouveau York x Kaviar Disco Club Present Club Cheval

Le Bain at The Standard Hotel

444 W 13th st.

New York, NY

9 PM – 3 AM