Party Girl’s Guide to the Weekend: Halloween Edition

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 28TH

London – If you love the 1987 teen horror comedy The Lost Boys and you love to rave, then head over to Dalston for Shabba Dabba Da’s Lost Boys Halloween Rave. Party with host Daniel Lismore and DJs Larry Tee, The Coolness, Erol Sabadosh, Buster Bennett and others in your worn-in leather jacket, solo cross earring and gelled hair.

Shabba Dabba Da Presents Lost Boys Halloween Rave

EFES

17B Stoke Newington Road

Dalston, London, UK N16 8BH

8 PM – 5 AM

Tickets 8-12; available through TicketWeb

Brooklyn, NY -Like most Fridays before Halloween, I can only assume that the majority of the isle of Manhattan will be pretty chaotic, so why not retreat next door to Brooklyn? Head to the K&M Bar right off the L Train in Williamsburg and enjoy tunage curated by DJs Paper Tiger and Mike De Leon.

Halloween Massacre at K&M

K&M Bar

225 North 8th Street

Brooklyn, NY 11211

10 PM – 1 AM

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 29TH

Los Angeles – Four awesome parties will combine as one at this month’s “Fever” party, featuring DJs from radtastic shin digs like A Club Called Rhonda, Swimming With Sharks and Cannonball. The night will also host a costume party which will probably see stiff competition from any Rhonda regulars rolling through Room 86.

FEVER: All Hallows Eve Soire

Room 86 (Formally Paul & Andre)

6356 Hollywood Blvd

Los Angeles, CA

RSVP to RSVP@socialitestepchild.com

10 PM – 3 AM

Brooklyn, NY – One of New York’s biggest underground parties at the mo, GHE20G0th1K is hosting their own Halloween party this weekend with a special green and purple color theme. And if you’re planning on heading out to the secret location in Brooklyn dressed as a 90s raver, then you probably won’t be the only …

GHE20GOTH1K HALLOWEEN

Brooklyn, NY

10 PM – 4:30 AM

Tickets $10 in advance, $15 after 1 AM

RSVP on Facebook for location



SUNDAY, OCTOBER 30TH

Los Angeles – Party like a Halloween badass at Madness this Sunday, where dirty, gritty rock and roll is the name of the game. Don’t forget to pull out your most camera-worthy duds for The Cobrasnake who will be snapping party goers all night long.

Madness At The Monty Halloween Eve (BAD KIDS ONLY)

Monty Bar

1222 W 7th Street

Los Angeles, CA

11 PM – 2 AM

New York – Parisian electro wizard Joakim will be taking center stage Sunday night at the top of The Standard Hotel, rocking the weekly soire Nouveau York’s special Halloween shin dig. Nothing like ending the weekend with a bunch of French-speaking zombies, right?

Nouveau York Halloween Party Featuring THUGFUCKER, JOAKIM and MICKEY

Le Bain

Standard Hotel

444 W 13th st

New York, NY

9 PM – 3 AM