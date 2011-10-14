Party Girl’s Guide To The Weekend: The Francophile Edition

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 14TH
New York City – If you’re looking for the best excuse to gorge your face with chocolates this weekend, then good news for you choco-lovers: Chocolate Weekend NYC is here! Instead of diving into a boring bag of chocolate goodness, why not head to one of the city’s FIKA Espresso Bars, where you can devour some gourmet chocolates as well as watch some cool chocolate carving demostrations from Maitre Chocolatier & Chef Hakan Martensson.
Chocolate Weekend at FIKA Espresso Bar
Locations: 41 West 58th Street; 407 Park Avenue; and 66 Pearl Street
New York, NY
October 14 – 16
Los Angeles – Break out your best street style worthy outfit, and head down to Space 15 Twenty for Facehunter Night, featuring none other than Mr. Facehunter himself, Yvan Rodic. Come down for the art, tunes, free booze and “eye candy.” By the end of the night, we’re sure you’ll end up leaving with tons of style inspiration.
Facehunter Night
Space 15 Twenty
PUR Shop & Gallery
1520 N. Cahuenga Blvd
Los Angeles, CA
7 – 10 PM
RSVP at RSVP@SPACE15TWENTY.com
SATURDAY, OCTOBER 15TH
San Francisco – Blogger Jessica Goldfond from The Shiny Squirrel is about to launch a whole slew of pop up shops across the country over the next few months. Her first temporary retail event is this Saturday in San Francisco, at the Azalea Boutique. Can’t make it to the pop up shop? Not to worry — just head over to Jessica’s Svpply page where you’ll be able to find pieces available at each pop up event.
The Shiny Squirrel Presents Azalea Boutique Pop Up
411 Hayes Street
San Francisco, CA
1 PM – 5 PM
Paris – Internationally-renowned DJ Brodinski has teamed up with T-shirt company Unicity for a special limited edition T-shirt design. To celebrate the release, one heck of soire will be held at the Social Club with Stateside homegirl LOUISAHHH!!!, and of course, Brodinski. Get ready to party, hard.
Brodinski Tee-shirt Release Party
Social Club
142 rue Montmartre
Paris, FR
11 PM – 6 AM
13 Euros in advance, 15 Euros at the door
SUNDAY, OCTOBER 16TH
Boston – What can we say about Rescue Nite that we haven’t said before? Post-punk jams, a questionable dive bar, tons of grungy tattooed dudes — you know, the usual stuff we’re into on a Sunday night.
Rescue Nite
The Model Caf
7 N Beacon St
Allston, Boston, MA
10 PM – 2 AM
New York City – One of our favorite ways to end the weekend is to party it up at the top of The Standard Hotel, dancing with fellow francophiles at the weekly Nouveau York shin dig at Le Bain. This Sunday sees an excellent line-up with underground electro DJ Heidi and StyleCaster favorite Justin Miller from DFA Records. In other words, get ready to dance your pantalones off on Sunday night!
Nouveau York X Autobrennt present HEIDI & JUSTIN MILLER
Le Bain
The Standard Hotel
444 W 13th st
New York, NY
8 PM – 3 AM