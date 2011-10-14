Party Girl’s Guide To The Weekend: The Francophile Edition

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 14TH

New York City – If you’re looking for the best excuse to gorge your face with chocolates this weekend, then good news for you choco-lovers: Chocolate Weekend NYC is here! Instead of diving into a boring bag of chocolate goodness, why not head to one of the city’s FIKA Espresso Bars, where you can devour some gourmet chocolates as well as watch some cool chocolate carving demostrations from Maitre Chocolatier & Chef Hakan Martensson.

Chocolate Weekend at FIKA Espresso Bar

Locations: 41 West 58th Street; 407 Park Avenue; and 66 Pearl Street

New York, NY

October 14 – 16

Los Angeles – Break out your best street style worthy outfit, and head down to Space 15 Twenty for Facehunter Night, featuring none other than Mr. Facehunter himself, Yvan Rodic. Come down for the art, tunes, free booze and “eye candy.” By the end of the night, we’re sure you’ll end up leaving with tons of style inspiration.

Facehunter Night

Space 15 Twenty

PUR Shop & Gallery

1520 N. Cahuenga Blvd

Los Angeles, CA

7 – 10 PM

RSVP at RSVP@SPACE15TWENTY.com

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 15TH

San Francisco – Blogger Jessica Goldfond from The Shiny Squirrel is about to launch a whole slew of pop up shops across the country over the next few months. Her first temporary retail event is this Saturday in San Francisco, at the Azalea Boutique. Can’t make it to the pop up shop? Not to worry — just head over to Jessica’s Svpply page where you’ll be able to find pieces available at each pop up event.

The Shiny Squirrel Presents Azalea Boutique Pop Up

411 Hayes Street

San Francisco, CA

1 PM – 5 PM



Paris – Internationally-renowned DJ Brodinski has teamed up with T-shirt company Unicity for a special limited edition T-shirt design. To celebrate the release, one heck of soire will be held at the Social Club with Stateside homegirl LOUISAHHH!!!, and of course, Brodinski. Get ready to party, hard.

Brodinski Tee-shirt Release Party

Social Club

142 rue Montmartre

Paris, FR

11 PM – 6 AM

13 Euros in advance, 15 Euros at the door

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 16TH

Boston – What can we say about Rescue Nite that we haven’t said before? Post-punk jams, a questionable dive bar, tons of grungy tattooed dudes — you know, the usual stuff we’re into on a Sunday night.

Rescue Nite

The Model Caf

7 N Beacon St

Allston, Boston, MA

10 PM – 2 AM

New York City – One of our favorite ways to end the weekend is to party it up at the top of The Standard Hotel, dancing with fellow francophiles at the weekly Nouveau York shin dig at Le Bain. This Sunday sees an excellent line-up with underground electro DJ Heidi and StyleCaster favorite Justin Miller from DFA Records. In other words, get ready to dance your pantalones off on Sunday night!

Nouveau York X Autobrennt present HEIDI & JUSTIN MILLER

Le Bain

The Standard Hotel

444 W 13th st

New York, NY

8 PM – 3 AM