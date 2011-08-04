Party Girl’s Guide To The Weekend: Chicago, NYC and more!

FRIDAY, AUGUST 5

Chicago – Eminem, Coldplay, Cold War Kids, Foo Fighters, Muse and over a 100 other bands will be invading Chicago’s Grant Park this weekend for the 3 day festival known as Lollapalooza. So break out the wellies, denim cut offs and your favorite band T-shirt, and get ready to enjoy one of the last biggest concerts of the summer.

Lollapalooza 2011

Grant Park

Chicago, IL

August 5th – 7th

11:30 AM – 10 PM each day

New York – Just when you thought booze cruises were a thing of the past, nightlife photog extraordinaire Nicky Digital brings them back to the hipster forefront. Rock the boat tonight with yacht rock sets by 33Hz and Them Jeans while enjoying your sweet sea breeze cocktails!

Good Peoples Summer Sail Presents: Yacht Rock Boat Cruise

The Clipper City Tall Ship

Pier 17 Sotuh Street Seaport

New York, NY

Boarding at 11:30 PM sharp

Sail from Midnight to 2:30 AM

Tickets available at Ticketfly.com

SATURDAY, AUGUST 6

London – While Chicago might have Lollapalooza this weekend, East London has it’s own music festival happening on Saturday. The Field Day festival will feature buzzworthy talents like CREEP, Jamie Woon, Erol Alkan, Jamie XX, SBTRKT, The Horrors and Warpaint, therefore we suggest you take it easy tonight to rest up for tomorrow’s all-day music rager.

Field Day 2011

Victoria Park

London, UK E3

11 AM – 11 PM

Purchase tickets here

New York – Not to be outdone by Chicago and London, the Escape To New York weekend music festival out in the Hamptons also has an equally amazing talent roster thanks to Patti Smith, Of Montreal, Savoir Adore, Au Revoir Simone and The Vaccines. Get ready to groove out and find your inner-hippie in one of the most yuppiest cities in the countrySouthampton, NY.

Escape To New York

Shinnecock Reservation

Southampton, NY

August 5th – 7th

SUNDAY, AUGUST 7

New York – Due to Jelly New York’s poorly attended Rockbeach parties out near Rockaway, Queens, the Brookyln party collective have finally decided to bring back their summer pool parties somewhere a lot more closerBushwick.

ROCK YARD

The Morgan

25 Bogart St

Brooklyn, NY

2 PM – 8 PM

San Francisco – Local independent shop Shotwell is hosting a temporary boutique this weekend at the Engine Works art collective space. Swing by the pop up shop to do some sweet artwork and clothing shopping after you grab brunch with the girls this weekend. Also, when you stop by on Sunday, you’ll be able to catch SF Rock Project perform at 2 PM that same day!

Shotwell Pop-Up Shop

Engine Works

19o Capp Street

San Franciso, CA

August 6 – 7

12 – 6 PM

