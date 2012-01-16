Parra For Pendleton: Wrap Up In Dutch Street Art This Winter

Personal favorite Dutch artist Parra has teamed up with Pendleton Woolen Mills to create a wool blanket for the Oregon-based heritage brand. Perfect timing for the winter season (especially for those who are in New York and have been freezing your buns off lately), the blanket will be great for cozying up with a fellow street art fanatic by the fire.

Measuring at 60 inches by 90 inches, you can also forgo the cuddling and just use the blanket to build a really rad tent (that’s if you want to relive/redeem your childhood past).

There are only 125 of these limited edition blankets being produced, with each one costing $410 each, available now from Arkitip.

It’s a bit on the pricey side, so maybe just forget everything I said, and hang the blanket up on a wall inside your home to be displayed as artreally warm, soft and comfortable wall art.

Check out images of the blanket in the slideshow above, and let us know if you’d break out the shekels for a slice of this Parra for Pendleton Woolen Mills pie in the comments section underneath!

[via Highsnobiety]