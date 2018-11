Paris, Je T’Aime: Experience The City Like A Chic Local

Europe’s City of Lights, or “La Ville Lumire,” is filled with beautiful architecture, baguettes and croissants, haute couture fashions and, unfortunately, mimes.

If you’re lucky enough to be hopping on an Air France flight to Charles de Gaulle in the near future, be sure to check out our own city guide in the slideshow above that’s filled with the coolest, must-see places and things to do in Paris.

Of course, we didn’t forget to include some basic touristy to-do’s like checking out the Louvre or visiting Monmarte, and other essential spots to see that will make your Parisian experience truly authentic.

After you settle into your room at the modernly designed Hotel Amour or the glitzy Ritz Hotel, I highly suggest jumping on the metro to check out the impressionist wing at the Muse D’Orsay, then jet off to department store Printemps to peruse some of the coolest European fashions around. Before heading off to Le Baron for a night full of dancing, get your grub on at Les Deux Magot or stop by Andy Wahloo for a kick-off round of drinks to get the evening going in to full gear.

No matter what kind of shenanigans you do get into, you will be sure to have a great time if you follow our tips of where to go for the trendiest shopping, chicest nightclubs and super yummy restaurants around town. So get ready to stuff your face with foie gras and champagne, and rage it up in the discotheques till the sun comes up!