PAPER Mag’s Nightlife Awards Toast the Best in NYC Nightlife

Susie G
by
DJs, club kids, promoters, door men (and women), photographers, fashion designers — all these folks and more made it out last night to New York’s Hiro Ballroom to celebrate PAPER Magazine’s 7th Annual Nightlife Awards.

Spotted at last night’s event were a few StyleCaster favorites like PAPER‘s Mr. Mickey, stylist and “It” boy Andrew Mukamal, nightlife darling Becka Diamond, party photographer Nicky Digital, violinist Caitlin Moe, fashion designer Chris Benz and makeup artist Kristin Gallegos.

We also managed to see other folks at the shindig who we wouldn’t have expected to spot there like MTV’s The Hard Times of RJ Berger star Paul Iacono. It was rumoured that Jaleel White (a.k.a. Steve Urkel) was floating around as well.

Who knew these kids were up on the downtown scene?!

With hosting honors in the hands of talk show personality Wendy Williams, the Northeastern alum started off the awards ceremony with a bit of a touching, sentimental monologue, sincerely expressing how comfortable she felt around all the nigthlife darlings that filled the space from inch to inch, in addition to throwing a few “How you doing?!” (her go-to tagline) sayings in there, of course.

Winners from this year’s awards show included some of the hottest “now” clubs, lounges and personalities from New York’s vibrant party scene, with a few of our favorites scooping up the little man-shaped awards that were being handed out last night, such as:

  • MoMA PS1 for “Best Museum With a Party Scene”
  • Bedlam for “Best New Bar/Lounge”
  • The Standard for “Best Hotel With a Party Scnee”
  • LCD Soundsystem‘s Nancy Whang for “Best DJ”
  • Miss Lily’s for “Best Restaurant With a Nightlife Scene”
  • Nicola Formichetti for “Best Designer With a Nightlife Influence”
  • Westway for “Best New Club”
  • Ian Bradley at Le Bain (The Standard) for “Best Door Person”
  • @Gayletter for “Best Nightlife Tweeter”

Ending the fabulous, glitter-encrusted night was a show-stopping performance by Mary J. Blige, who rocked the stage wearing a tighty whitey catsuit, belted at the waist with gold-studded shoulder pads. During her entire set, there was a definite sense of “real love” coming from the crowd who couldn’t get enough of the powerful presence beaming from the Queen of Hip Hop Soul.

To see who else made it to last night’s fiesta honoring the year’s best in New York nightlife, click through the photos in the slideshow above!

Andrew Mukamal and Becka Diamond, along with dozens of other downtown regulars, came out to celebrate PAPER Magazine's 7th Annual Nightlife Awards last night at New York's Hiro Ballroom

DJ Josh Madden and StyleCaster's own Jessica Hoppe (far right) pose for a quick snap at last night's party

It wouldn't be a proper nightlife awards ceremony without Amanda Lepore (center)!

If I had a fairy godmother, Sophia Lamar (center) would be it

Andrew WK was seen hanging out with a very interesting man in a very interesting costume...

Lego tie, for the win

Makeup artist Kristin Gallegos and her friends always looks pretty darn awesome -- truth

Party Photographer Zac Sebastian had hands-down the cutest date last night

Some of New York's finest party girls: Small Girls PR's Mallory Blair, Caitlin Moe and Rebecca Taylor designer Elizabeth Ozarowski

"Best Designer With a Nightlife Influence" nominees Deer Dana

PAPER's Kim Hastreiter rocks the bling and the decks during the awards party

Turns out that nightlife hero Justine D. and StyleCaster's Jessica Hoppe are gym buddies!

Downtown couture designer Asher Levine

Two of our favorite Tweeters: Matt Kays and Chris Benz

Dear Patricia Field, I love you. Always, Susie G

Estelle hanging out with an "American Boy"

Dear Paul Iacono, I love you. Always, Susie G

PAPER's Alexis Swerdloff and beau party it up at Hiro Ballroom

Gratuitous group hug shot of the night

Hang time with Swizz Beatz

Ladyfag is the best drag queen female in the world!

Wendy Williams and her Wendy Williams

Nicky Digital and Mallory Blair are picture perfect

Future PAPER covergirl Mary J. Blige works it out on stage

There's nothing like ending the night with a sweet Hennessy cocktail!

