Papa’s ‘I Am the Lion King’ Video Pays Homage to 90s CK Ads

Drummer Darren Weiss also drums for Girls, but formed Papa with bassist Danny Presant, keyboardist Alex Fischel and guitarist Evan Weiss as the band’s singer-drummer (a rare find), and have since been touring with Girls as their warm-up band, but the term “warm-up” is an understatement.

Papa’s debut EP A Good Woman Is Hard To Find, which dropped early this month, displays a supremely groovy rock sound. It achieves a simply indie vibe with the angular guitar riffs and steady drums, but Weiss’ smooth, low vocals add much more weight and originality than today’s indie wannabes dare try.

“I Am the Lion King” is the first single off the EP. The track’s drop, prepared with an awesomely lame keyboard beat, is simplicity at its finest.

You’d never imagine three notes, three chords, and a three-piece drum set could sound this awesome, but it is indeed that awesome!

The song’s video, directed by Jonathan Hausfater, seems to capture typical shenanigans any indie band would encounter while being shot in front of a white abyss: shaving each other’s heads, throwing water balloons, rolling naked across the screenyou know, just the regular stuff.

The trio is genuinely charming as they casually rock out, and their humble performance leaves us begging for more videos and singles straight from their A Good Woman Is Hard To Find EP .

Fingers crossed that they’re reading this and someone will make this happen.