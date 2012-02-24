Our Weekend Go-To Jam: Lo-Fi-Fnk’s New Track ‘Kissing Taste’

ATTENTION EVERYBODY: The weekend is officially here! Huzzah!

The slice of awesome we’re referencing is the latest music video from Swedish electro-makers Lo-Fi-Fnk for their upcoming single “Kissing Tastes”. The single will be available for purchase starting Monday, February 27th via iTunes, which is taken from their album The Last Summer.

Check out the slow-downed music video below that features the Scandinavian duo frolicking around half-naked in the cold winter woods with a few of their not-too-shabby looking friends (Hello there, half-naked guy with the long locks behind the drum set!).