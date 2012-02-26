Oscars Commercial To Look Out For: Wes Anderson For Hyundai

Countdown fever is already here for one of the biggest night’s in the entertainment biz, only known as the Academy Awards (a.k.a. the Oscars).

For some, the night is all about the celebrity styles that walk down the red carpet. For others, it’s about finding out who was the crme de la crme in Hollywood this past year.

And for a few of you, it may also be all about the commercials that pop up on your television screen during the hours-long ceremony.

Just like the Super Bowl, brand spankin’ new commercial premieres during the Oscars have become another buzzworthy opportunity for big-name brands.

Case in point would be the Hyundai commercials that are set to appear on television for the first time tonight, during the live broadcast of the Oscars.

Normally, car commercials aren’t usually too exciting for us (unless they star Ferris Bueller), but someone over at Hyundai made a smart move by hiring StyleCaster fave Wes Anderson to direct two very, very, very short films (a.k.a. commercials) for the Korean carmaker.

Infused with Anderson’s classic attention to the little details, especially when it comes to creating quirky background environments, the two commercials definitely left a smile on our faces after watching each of them.

Check out the commercials down below for yourself, or wait to catch them live tonight during the Academy Awards, starting at 7 PM EST on ABC.

[via Trendland]