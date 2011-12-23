Opening Ceremony Resort 2012 x Annabelle Dexter-Jones = YES!

The wonderfully awesome Downtown NYC boutique Opening Ceremony just debuted their latest online editorial featuring the brand’s Resort 2012 collection, Chlo Sevigny for OC and socialite-slash-model Annabelle Dexter-Jones sporting the duds.

Shot by photographer Michael Hauptman and styled by Daria Radlinksi out in the Hamptons, “I Don’t Know Where But She Sends Me There” remind us of looking at our own summertime candid photographs from the past summer, back when us StyleCaster kids had a whole Hamptons house to ourselves!

Except, most of us didn’t have full access to a complete wardrobe from one of our favorite shops on earth!

Be sure to check out the entire editorial shoot from Opening Ceremony in the slideshow above!