Opening Ceremony Joins Tumblr, Fashionistas Take Note

Downtown darlings and fashion fanatics alike have something else to look forward to besides this upcoming holiday weekendNew York’s trendsetting lifestyle boutique Opening Ceremony is the next hot brand to jump on the tumblr bandwagon, joining the likes of influential design houses and fashion personalities like Lady Gaga and Thierry Mugler.

Home to out-of-this-world capsule collections and an ever-changing array of the hottest “downtown” duds that are sure to have you snapped up by street style photogs like The Satorialist or Facehunter in an instant, we’re super stoked to see that Opening Ceremony (one of our favorite shops here in the office, by the way) is now joining us on this popular, fashion-friendly web forum.

At the moment, the Opening Ceremony tumblr has only just one image, that of being the flier for their FNO event at the Ace Hotel location in New York City. This year’s event will be having a fun, Argentinian motif, as the South American wonderland will be Opening Ceremony’s “Country of Focus” for the upcoming year.

If you do plan on going to the Ace Hotel in Chelsea come Thursday night, we recommend that you get there as early as you can! Last year’s Parisian flea market themed FNO event at the Opening Ceremony satellite shop garnered a massive queue, that stretched out a couple blocks down on Broadway.

For any of you loyal brand followers and fashion mavens that do end up waiting in a line, why not kill some time by trolling the new Opening Ceremony tumblr page then?!

Wouldn’t that be kind of ironic, don’t you think? A little too ironic…