Omar Antonio: Know The Pros

To be part of the Sebastian Professional Stylist Design Team, you have to be a true “artiste” in every sense of the word. Daring, provocative, edgy, innovative Sebastian Professional Stylists aren’t afraid to think outside of the box to create some of the most exciting and fearless hair styles out there today.

Meet this week’s artist: California’s own Omar Antonio. As a member of the Sebastian Design Team and owner of ME Salon, this family man usually has a full plate on his hands at all times. But even with a busy schedule, he is known to never shy away from educating others on how to mold and develop their own artistic craft.

To learn some fun facts about this entrepreneurial hair stylist, like what is his go-to Sebastian Professional hair care product and which fabulous style icon he would absolutely love to work with one day, check out the entertaining and insightful interview below!

Which celebrity hairstyles are you digging at the moment?

There’s only one answer here for meand it’sLady Gaga. With each and every look, she explores all aspectsof shapes, extreme couture and artistic sculpture. It’s complete disruption but balanced art at its finest.

What kind of music are you currently listening to?

I love ALL types of music from pop to salsa tohip hopand everything in between. I love to listen to music especially when I am creating or coming up with new looks. Recently, I have been really inspired by the drums of Samba music.

When you’re not in a salon or working on a photo shoot, what do you like to do in your spare time?

Spare time? I am notreally sure what that evenis. If I actually get a moment from the road or the salon or from the runway, I like to spend as much time with my children. They are my inspiration to continue to do what I do!

If you could style anyone, dead or alive, who would it be and why?

I would love to work withGrace Jones because she is the epiphany of risk. She’s strong, fierce and daring; a true androgynous diva of music and screen.

Is there a specific artistic movement that you’re most fond of (impressionism, surrealism, cubism, etc.) and use as a source of inspiration?

Working with the Sebastian Artistic Team [sic], I have learned that when creating a true masterpiece, gatheringinspiration from the other artistic people around you is key. The collaboration process continues to motivate you to bring that extra something to the table. Fromconcept to sketching; working together to create a finalwork of art.

What is your favorite Sebastian Professional product you love to use on your clients at the moment?

Right now I find myself using Potion 9 on every client. It is a wonderful leave-in treatment for all hair types and all my clients love it.

In regards to hairstyles, what do you predict we will be seeing on the runways of the Spring/Summer 2012 shows this September?

I think we will continue to see a softness on the runway, even the most sculpted styles will still have an undone appeal. For example, structuredbraids with soft edges or sleek “fashion week” pony tails with a softer hairline.

What’s a common hair no-no that you hear clients talk about doing or see on people, and what’s a good alternative or solution?

Not properly protecting your hair when styling. Using products like leave-in conditioners such as Sebastian’s Potion 9 and Potion 9 Light to keep hair moisture, or using heat protectant products like Sebastian’s Trilliant or Shine Define when using hot tools like curling iron orflat irons.

If you weren’t a stylist today, what would you be doing for a living instead?

Well, since I love to draw and design, I would love to be a clothing designer. I actually looked into both careers, stylist or designer, and well obviously my passion led me tostylist. But that doesn’t mean I still don’t create a lot of clothing for performers and even for my models that grace the runways all over the world.

What tips do you have for aspiring hair stylists?

The best tip I would say is to surround yourself with inspiration. From music, to magazines, to runway shows and every place in between. Even surrounding yourself with other artistic people will help drive and motivate you to be the best you can be.

