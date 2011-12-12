StyleCaster
Off With Their Beds: Designer To YYY's Karen O Makes Pillows

Off With Their Beds: Designer To YYY’s Karen O Makes Pillows

Off With Their Beds: Designer To YYY’s Karen O Makes Pillows
Punk couture designer Christian Joy, whose most well-known for creating many of the Yeah Yeah Yeahs frontwoman Karen O‘s crazy stage outfits, is now taking a stab at home decor with a small collection of pillows.

Now available through the designer’s own Etsy store, you can choose between six different hand-painted designs, available for $65 each.

Compared to a few outfits we’ve seen on Miss Karen O, these designs (which you can check out in the slideshow above) are a bit tame for the New York-based designer. I mean, where are the sequins, lam, fishnets and other crazy fabrics & materials?!

Sleeping on zippers, metal plates, plastic cones and such might not be super comfortable, but they sure as fudge can jazz up a dull-looking couch!

