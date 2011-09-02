Oberhofer’s New Tune Will Make You Jump in The Car and ‘Go’

The Tacoma-grown quartet Oberhofer have been nudging their way into the New York music scene for the last couple years now. Songs like “o0Oo0Oo” and “Away From You” have steadily built some hype around the band’s poppy, sing-along approach to indie music.

Now, with the song “Gotta Go”, the band’s latest track due out in October via White Iris, joins the repertoire and confirms that Brad Oberhoferthe songwriter, singer, and guitaristhas an awesome voice.

In the tracks opening section, Oberhofer punctuates each line with a punch of breath and a sighing squeak; it’s the kind of unashamed singing that is all too uncommon in the “cool” apathy of today’s indie scene. This introduction has enough passion and zest for an entire track alone.

But we don’t mind when the rest of the band comes in, and adds a whole new level of brightness with dreamy synths and a glockenspiel line.

Oberhofer is steadily honing in on the perfect bright sound, the kind that will never fail our spirits in a long car ride. They just signed to Glassnote and are beginning work on their debut LP.

Right now you can download “Gotta Go” for free here.

Photo source: Stereogum