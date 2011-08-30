NZCA/LINES’ New Video is an Ode To Trapper Keepers: Buzz Cut

Nothing like rolling in the second day of the work week with an ear-tickling tune like NZCA/LINES’ (a.k.a. Michael Lovett) “Compass Points” cued up on your music player.

We’re digging his pre-puberty-like, high-pitched vocals that are laid against a playground of digital-produced beats and melodies, with an eclectic variety of sound effects thrown in the mix. This track is for sure one of the best electro pop songs we’ve heard this whole year.

“Compass Points” is the London-based musician’s latest single from his forthcoming album that he has been working on with musical ingenues like Charlie Alex March and Ash Workman (perfect surname, right?) You may hear similarities in “Compass Points” from familiar sounding tunes by Simian Mobile Disco and Metronomy, which is mainly due in part to the fact that Workman, the man behind the mixer for this single, has also worked with these fellow, Moog-friendly musicians.

The video, directed by James Houston, looks like a moving interpretation of your first grade Trapper Keeper (which should ring bells for those who went to elementary school back in the 80s and 90s). NZCA/LINES also gets bonus points for his clean-cut fashion sense, which we really can only gather from the chest up, no thanks to the camera lens deciding to never head south nor even flash us a full body shot of this one-man band.

Let’s just hope that he kept it classy and actually wore some trousers on the video set…

Feast your eyes on the music video for “Compass Points” below, and get ready to rock out with your favorite, old school stationary item out!