NYFW SS 2012: Pamela Love Goes Moroccan Boho For Spring

This past Saturday, New York-based jewelry designer Pamela Love presented her spring/summer 2012 collection at Milk Studios.

Known for her heavy use of angled-shapes, Love took more of a softer turn this season, being under the influence of Moroccan architecture and other North African-inspired designs. Moving away from the neo-gothic aesthetic which was spotted at last year’s spring/summer collection, Love’s latest line of jewelry is perfect for the bohemian, world travelette who’s one part whimsical, and one part mysterious.

At the final presentation on Saturday, models were surrounded by a backdrop of printed, triangle-shaped wood panels, while piled, scrunched woven rugs covered the floor. Five smokey-eyed gals stood on platforms, dressed in off-white and brown colored outfits that were also created by Love as well.

Playing up the rugged, adventurer vibe, Love’s models also sported some amazing fishtail side braids that were held together by strands of leather, wrapped at the bottom of the tail. To help complete the world traveler look, each girl was wearing a headscarf, tucked under Stetson panama hats.

If Boy George and Carmen Sandiego ever had a love child that was raised in Casablanca, it might just look like one of these five girls from Saturday’s presentation.

Along with the excellent use of tribal-inspired shapes and designs throughout this season’s collection, the slightly messy fishtail braids were another big highlight of Saturday’s show for me. Over the last few months, I’ve been becoming more and more obsessed with braids these days, which I’ve found to be a quick, easy way to jazz up messy hair, if you happen to miss the shower on your way out the door in the morning.

Feel like hitting the open road and want to sport this travel-friendly coif, as seen at the Pamela Love presentation? Then check out the step-by-step directions below, featuring products from Sebastian Professional:

1. Start by applying a pump or two of Potion 9 treatment throughout hair from root to tip.

2. Follow with a heavy spritzing of Volupt Spray, and then blow-dry hair straight and smooth with a large round brush.

3. Apply turban or hat to hair, allowing a few pieces in front to remain free and frame the face. Gather in a low ponytail at the nape of the neck.

4. Run Craft Clay through ponytail for matte texture, grip and hold, and then create a fishtail braid. Secure with a leather tie.

5. Deconstruct the braid by pulling it wider and allowing pieces towards the top tie to become looser.

6. Detail pieces around the face and the braid with Shaper Zero Gravity hairspray for dry, lightweight hold.

To check out more backstage beauty coverage and highlights from the final presentation of Pamela Love’s spring/summer 2012 collection, check out all the snapshots in the slideshow above!