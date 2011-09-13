NYFW SS 2012: Alice + Olivia Swings Back To The 60s

This past Monday, alice + olivia by Stacey Bendet spring/summer 2012 collection invaded the Highline Stages with a bevy of 60s-inspired and Grecian themed garments, perfect for a secret Sunday garden party.

The presentation, which was indeed set up like an outdoor soire, featured models hanging around some interesting lawn furniture, looking relaxed and casual, while office favorites DJ Mia Moretti and Caitlin Moe broke out some sweet afternoon jams.

For the spring/summer collection, designer Stacey Bendet used an array of color combos including black and white, creams and nudes, pastels and bold hues. Cocktail dresses were a big part of the presentation, with a few looks featuring tailored, wide-leg pants.

Many of the girls on the faux lawn were also sporting classic high bun hairdos along with a romantic side-swept coif, created by lead stylist Thomas Dunkin from the Sebastian Professional Stylist Design Team. For the face, models had their eyes done up in a bold aqua eyeshadow in a striking cat-eye shape, while keeping the skin simple with a dewy foundation and a touch of pink blush, thanks to the team from Stila cosmetics.

Overall, the final looks pulled together for the spring/summer 2012 presentation were sophisticated yet girly, drawing inspiration from vintage evening wear, but tailored with a modern twist.

If you want to replicate the playful and super chic hairstyles as seen at alice + olivia, just grab yourself a few key Sebastian Professional products and follow the step-by-step instructions below!

The High Bun Hair Product Cocktail:

1. On damp hair, spray entire head with Potion 9 Lite styling treatment for lightweight hold and manageable styling, then blow-dry completely with a round brush.

2. Once the hair is completely dry, gather hair into a high, tight ponytail at the crown. To keep this look smooth and sleek, comb back from the hairline to the base of the ponytail while spraying Shaper Fierce hairspray for maximum hold.

3. Secure ponytail with a blax band. Carefully wrap ponytail around a donut, keeping hair very tight with your hands as you go. Secure pieces to the donut with fine pins as you wrap the entire length of the ponytail into a precise and polished bun.

4. Finally, spritz the hair with Shaper hairspray for a look that lasts.

The Swide-Swept Hair Product Cocktail:

1. On damp hair, apply Potion 9 styling treatment from root to tip. Spritz Volupt Spray on entire head, focusing at the roots, and blow-dry with a large round brush.

2. Set hair in large Velcro rollers and clip to cool.

3. Once cool, remove rollers and run fingers through the curls to loosen them up.

4. Apply a liberal amount of Potion 9 to separate the hair. Create a loose side part, putting into place with fingers and pulling hair down and forward, tuck and secure into a section at the back.

5. Take 3″ random sections and twist until happy with placement that softens the face and gives added volume.

6. Finish the look with Shaper hairspray for long-lasting hold.

To check out more backstage coverage and highlights from the final presentation of alice + olivia by Stacey Bendet’s spring/summer 2012 collection, click through all the snapshots in the slideshow above!