NYFW Beauty: Mix Hair Wraps & Beach Hair As Seen At Degen

Even though New York Fashion Week doesn’t officially start till today, presentations and parties have already been kickin’ off in the Big Apple since Tuesday of this week.

One of the few pre-NYFW events that sprouted up over the last few days included the spring/summer 2012 presentation from cheeky knitwear designer Lindsay Degen, who debuted her first set of womenswear goods under the “Degen” label.

Lindsay Degen’s knitted garments aren’t something you’re likely to see your Grandma crank out on her yarn needles. This Cincinnati-raised designer infuses a boatload of humour and quirkiness with her creations, seeing the naked human form as something sterile and completely natural. This notion is quite contrary to how others may see the naked body as something shameful that we need to hide, or even something lustful that we need to “play up” in a pre-ordained manner set by societal norms.

Taking one glance at her designs will easily tell you that this designer literally has nothing to hide!

To complement the knit-loaded collection at yesterday’s presentation in West Chelsea here in New York, models were sporting some bright-hued face paint as well as textured beach hair infused with multi-colored hair wraps, thanks to lead hair stylist Shalom Sharon.

I don’t know about you folks, but the last time I got a hair wrap done was back in 1996 when I visited Walt Disney World for the first time!

The subtle, yet still eye-catching hair wraps featured on Degen’s modelsdefinitely helped complete the designer’s wild-child-gone-artsy vibe. Plus, the hair wraps, paired off with scrunchy, wavy hair and braids, also seem to be on trend with the current 90s revival that has swept the catwalks over the last two seasons.

To get some easy DIY hairstyle inspiration courtesy of the models at yesterday’s Degen spring/summer 2012 presentation, check out the photos in the slideshow above!