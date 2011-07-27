Nicola Formichetti To Design Live Online, Sans Zombie Boy

World-renowned photographer Nick Knight’s SHOWstudio, one of the world’s leading fashion photography and film websites and studios, has launched an innovative live stream series this summer, that invites some of fashion’s leading talents to create an outfit live, in real time.

The project has select designers coming by the studio in London to “re-interpret” their vision of an evening tuxedo, or as the french call it, “Le Smoking,” hence the name of this live stream seriesLes Smokings.

Through the live stream videos, fashionaholics will be able to follow the design process from start to finish. SHOWstudio’s main purpose of this project is to help “dispell” any myths and notions about how these creators do what they do in an industry thats more known for its pretty faces and swanky parties than the sweat and tears that go behind each outfit sent down the runway.

Previous designers that have already participated in Les Smokings include knitwear genius Craig Lawrence, couture superstar Giles Deacon and heritage tailor brand Hayward’s own Managing Director, Ritchie Charlton.

This Friday will be the final installment of the series with Mugler’s Creative Director and Lady Gaga’s fashion BFF Nicola Formichetti, along with Menswear designer Romain Kremer appearing at the studio. Unfortunately, there’s no specific mentioning about tattooed Mugler muse Rick Genest (a.k.a. Zombie Boy) being present during the live broadcast.

Even though it would be great to see Genest hanging around the studio and being used as a fit model for the outfit, chances are he probably won’t end up making an appearance.

To catch the Mugler duo live in action, be sure to head over to the SHOWstudio website at 11:00 AM BST (or 6:00 AM EST/3:00 AM PST) this Friday.

Photo from SHOWstudio