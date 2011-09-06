Nicky Digital’s ‘Smell Ya Later Summer’ Mix: Music Mixers

Even though summer doesn’t officially end till September 23, many folks are already declaring the season over (what’s up, Labor Day Weekend?), and starting to trade in their breezy shorts for snuggly sweaters.

For one last summer-inspired music playlist, we decided to go to one of our favorite party photographers, New York’s mustached, music-loving maverick, Nicky Digital.

Nicky knows the in’s and out’s of the New York music scene, thanks to hosting some of the best downtown-friendly parties that feature the latest and greatest indie talents out there today. Plus, he’s also no stranger to putting together a playlist, with his weekly-ish “Pre Party Jamz” mixes on the Nicky Digital website.

Nicky’s “Smell Ya Later Summer” mix features a handful of jams that have been on heavy rotation throughout the New York nightlife scene this summer, including a sweet dose of New York-based artists like The Rapture, Holy Ghost! and CREEP that have been thrown into the musical lineup.

Nicky even wrote a special note to help you guys dance out the last days of summer with his party-tastic, 10-song mix:

“Let’s be realzies: 2011 has not been the easiest year so far. From international political chaos to economic free-fall to that Bon Iver/James Blake track (Come on, guyswe all know you can do better…), it’s been a rocky road.

That’s why we at Nicky Digital put together this playlist of songs to help you relive the greatest parts of summer! So throw on that bathing suit, slap on the sunblock, and pour yourself a nice tall glass of sangria; fall may be fast approaching, but with these 10 tracks, it can be summer year-round!”

Check out all the jams below, and even download a few of the tracks from the links provided, and get ready to say “Goodbye” to summer and give a big “Oh hay!” to fall!

Black Ghosts “Diamonds”

Teddybears “Cho Cha (ft. Cee-lo & B52’s)”

Katy B “Easy Please Me”

Robyn “Call Your Girlfriend”



Holy Ghost! “Wait & See”

CREEP “You (featuring Nina Sky)”

Icebird “Going And Going. And Going.”



Lykke Li “Get Some (Beck Remix)”

Drop The Lime “Hot As Hell”



Rapture “How Deep is Your Love”

Photo courtesy of Nicky Digital

