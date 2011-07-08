New UK Film is Set for Cult Status, Waiting for US Release

Being a young urbanite in a major metropolitan city like<a href=" New York or London these days can be quite overwhelming. Dealing with a dead-end job, romantic rollercoasters, all-night party fests with friends and the horrible hangovers that follow the morning after-hectic lifestyles are quite common just about everywhere.

On July 22nd, a film by director Kanchi Wichmann that focuses on these modern struggles will hit theaters in limited release throughout the UK. Break My Fall focuses on two young lovers living the “average” East London scenester lifestyle.

For those of you lucky enough to live in London, Rough Trade Records East hosted a special screening of the film this past Thursday. Kanchi along with members of the film’s cast were in attendance for a special Q & A session. Smart movie-goers hopefully ate a light dinner that night as LoveDaPop provided the complimentary popcorn for the event.

The film, released from Peccadillo Pictures, has already received praise from the press, declaring that it is bound for cult status. After just taking a peak at the trailer, we think we will have to agree with those folks.

Hopefully this movie will make it over stateside before the end of the year!