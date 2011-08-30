New Social Media Site Says ‘F*ck You’ To Facebook, Google+

Good news for techie rebelsa brand new social media website called UNTHINK has just launched this month as the Interwebs’ newest alternative to Facebook and Google+.

But unlike these massively popular sites that are run by “The Man,” and are fueled by advertising and spyware, UNTHINK aims to not just create another social network, but a “social revolution.”

This “revolution,” which has been four years in the making, was started by UNTHINK Corporation’s founders back in 2007 as they foresaw the impending abuse from social media giants like Facebook, with their constant changes in agreement terms, privacy infringement and our own personal information used against us for the sake of advertising.

“I realized this was a revolution waiting to happen,” says UNTHINK founder and CEO Natasha Dedis, according to PR Newschannel. “Here was a huge market with most of its growth still ahead of it; with the market leader taking advantage of users through an outdated and exploitive business model; a market built on the business ‘logic’ that user profiles, relationships and conversations are CONTENT to be exploited for profit.”

UNTHINK sees to provide all the OCD status-updaters out there these days with a platform to help “emancipate social media and unleash people’s extraordinary potential.” While that all sounds awesome and tubular in my book, I really don’t get what the fine print of that is supposed to mean.

Will UNTHINK now allow for anyone to post any kind of photographs onto their profiles? Are UNTHINK community members going to see less advertisements throughout the site?

I guess I’ll have to wait till I finally get my UNTHINK invite in my email inbox, and have a peruse on the actual site to find out what all this hoopla is all about. Oh, and there’s also a video from the folks at UNTHINK, which is exactly what a commercial would be like if it were made by a small group of intelligent, anarchist brainiacs, looking to use youth culture and hipsterdom as a front to lure the legions of twentysomething social media addicts out in the world today.

And you know whatthey’ve actually managed to do just that.

After checking out the clip below, we want to know if you’re going to be joining UNTHINK’s social media revolution anytime soon, or are you going to be sticking to your old ways, and just stay put with your Facebook and Google+ accounts?

Looks like for now we’ll be sticking with our Facebook updates and Twitter posts, at least until this so-called “revolution” actually comes to some type of fruition.