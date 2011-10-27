New Momofuku Milk Bar Book Will Be Your Diet’s Kryptonite

If you’re a sweet-tooth foodie that hasn’t experienced the awesomeness that is New York-based bakery Momofuku Milk Bar, then trust me when I say that you are really missing out on some delectable nom-noms.

Thankfully, Momofuku’s own Pastry Chef Christina Tosi has decided to pen a bookfilled with recipes and entertaining back-stories on how some of these treats came to appear on the Milk Bar menu.

From the highly-addicting crack pie made from sugary-buttery goodness to the compost cookie that’s a hybrid ofcoffee grounds, salty pretzels and chocolate chunks, the ingredients behind these fan-favorites are finally revealed in Momofuku Milk Bar, now available from Clarkson Potter through Amazon.

Photo via Eater