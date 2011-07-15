Music Mixers: It Girl Ilirjana Alushaj’s Bi-Coastal Playlist

The list of titles that It Girl Ilirjana Alushaj holds is too long to mention here. DJ, Front woman for Apache Beat, Music Coordinator for GrandLife Hotels, Editor at The Pop Manifesto, and so on.

With her finger on the pulse of the latest beats surfacing from coast to coast, we figured she would be an expert in curating a bi-coastal playlist for all the fellow trendy jetsetters out there.

From DJing hip boutique openings and gallery receptions in Downtown Los Angeles, to organizing concerts at New York’s Tribeca Grand Hotel featuring the latest indie musical acts, Ilirjana’s scope on the music scene between the City of Angels and the Big Apple is sharply crafted to only focus on the best of the best.

With a range of tunes from Canadian indie rockers Blood Diamonds (who are signed to Ilirjana’s The Pop Manifesto Records) to Spanish electro wizard David Guetta, this travel-friendly playlist will be sure to get you grooving from the check-in desk at JFK to the baggage claim at LAX.

“Where Them Girls At ft. Nicki Minaj, Flo Rida” David Guetta

“Knock Out” GD&TOP

“Lasting Love” Blood Diamonds

“Funky Dame” Greatest Hits

“Hey Moon” John Maus

“All Die Young” Smith Westerns

“With U” Holy Other

“You Make Me Say” Brenmar

“Lady Luck” Jamie Woon

“Eat Yr Heart” HTRK