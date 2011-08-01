Music Mixers: Indie Doll Erika Spring’s Jams For A Night Out

Au Revoir Simone‘s Erika Spring is a delightful young lass from the ways of Brooklyn, NY. She’s adorable, has good style and is a complete sweetheart.

These days she has been taking a break from the indie trio to focus on her solo music career, as well as promote the release of her single “6 More Weeks,” available today on a split 7″ with Violens through Friendly Fire Recordings.

Thanks to her “It” girl status, she’s been hitting up the most stylish parties all over the Tri-State Area as well. You might even have spotted her at a few fashion parties, cranking out the jams behind the DJ booth too.

Since she can produce as well as play some awesome tunage, I’d figure she’d have the best expertise to put together a playlist that’s perfect for a girl’s night out on the town. With an eclectic, feel-good mix spanning from electro pop jams like Starfucker’s “Julius” to chillwave ditty “Amor Eati” by Washed Out, to 80s pop classic “Raspberry Beret” by Prince & The Revolution, you and your gal pals are sure to have a stellar night of awesome.

Class Actress “Keep You”

Starfucker “Julius”

Eurythmics “Love Is A Stranger”

Lykke Li “I Follow Rivers (The Magician Remix)”

Prince & The Revolution “Raspberry Beret”

Acrylics “Lives and Treasure”

Washed Out “Amor Fati”

Telekinesis “Country Lane”

Fleetwood Mac “Everywhere”

Lover Lover “Freebirds”